Wirecard Expands Cooperation With Mizuho Bank on Global Scale

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is expanding its partnership with Mizuho Bank, Ltd., a leading global financial institution. The scope of the expansion includes a significant geographic extension, a collaboration on new payout products, and joint digital payment solutions.

Wirecard has been collaborating with Mizuho Bank since 2018, offering acquiring and issuing services for Mizuho Bank corporate clients in the Asian region. Mizuho Bank is part of Mizuho Financial Group, one of the largest financial institutions in the world present in 38 countries and regions, and holding USD 1.8 trillion in total assets (as of March 31, 2019). Mizuho Bank has one of the largest customer bases in Japan, and boasts a global network encompassing major international business centers.

Wirecard and Mizuho Bank are set to collaborate in further geographies within Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and the Philippines. Globally, the collaboration will also extend to Europe and the United States. To complement Mizuho Bank's service offering, a corporate payout solution is also being planned. Overall, Wirecard will support Mizuho Bank with innovative and fully digital solutions, aimed especially at banking clients in the food & beverage, retail and hospitality industries.

"We are constantly striving to offer the most innovative financial solutions to our corporate clients, and for this reason we have chosen to expand our partnership with Wirecard," commented Kaoru Mochizuki, Head of Transaction Banking Asia Oceania, Mizuho Bank. "With Wirecard, we will develop our corporate product offering and further digitalize our services on an international scale. We are excited to continue working together with Wirecard and develop our partnership."

"Since 2018, Mizuho Bank has leveraged on Wirecard's wide range of payment acceptance and issuing solutions for their Asian corporate client base, and we are proud to expand this cooperation on a global scale," added Laura McCracken, Global EVP Financial Institutions & Fintech at Wirecard. "A leading global financial institution, Mizuho Bank works with major businesses from a variety of industries across the world. Combined with our expertise in digital financial technology, we are confident that together we will deliver the most state-of-the-art solutions for Mizuho Bank clients. We look forward to a continued successful partnership."

The two companies are presenting their expanded cooperation at the Wirecard Exchange and Innovation Day taking place today and tomorrow in Singapore. Mizuho Bank and Wirecard are discussing latest trends in the digital financial industry. Laura McCracken leads the discussion as new Global EVP Financial Institutions & Fintech at Wirecard – the former executive at Facebook and Amazon joined Wirecard on 1st September 2019.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Mizuho Bank:

Mizuho Bank provides financial and strategic solutions for the increasingly diverse and sophisticated needs of clients, focusing its efforts on serving major corporations, financial institutions, individuals, public sector entities and small and medium-sized enterprises. With offices as a group in 38 countries and regions, Mizuho Bank offers clients both localized service and the extensive reach of a global business network. Mizuho Bank is a subsidiary of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG), one of the largest financial services companies in the world, with total assets of approximately USD 1.8 trillion. www.mizuhobank.com

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Mizuho Bank media contact:

Mizuho Bank

Tania Sim

Email: tania.sim@mizuho-cb.com