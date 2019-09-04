Ambica Steels Limited Bags 8th Edition DataCenter Summit Award 2019

The Delhi based leading stainless steel manufacturer, Ambica steels LTD. has won the top Award in Design Infrastructure Management category during the 8th edition DataCenter Summit. Ambica received the award for its proficiency in IT infrastructure management including the data centre, malware scanning, firewall security and spam filtering.

The CIOs of some of the top organisations like Whirlpool, Micromax, Kent RO, Apollo Tyres, Hero MotoCorp, Everest India attended the scintillating event.

Ms. Tulika Pandey, Director - Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India, congratulated all the winners who have won the DataCenter Summit Awards. She thanked everyone including the participants and those who voted for them, for boosting their morale in this renowned event.

The award was handed over by MD of Eaton Group to Mr. Mayank Pachauri (IT Manager, Ambica Steels Limited). Mr. Pachauri was delighted after receiving the award and said,"Keeping in view of data security, Ambica steels always uses the best practises for managing big data with latest data management trends. We have implemented a Hybrid cloud infrastructure that supports continued growth."

"It's essential to set consistent policies for information that can be enforced wherever the information resides, whether in physical, virtual or cloud environments." he added.

What is DataCenter Summit & Ubs Forums?

The DataCenter summit has become the most respected platform for senior business decision-makers, buyers and executives, to unpack the trends and challenges around data centre technology, as well as learn about the services and technologies available to help them optimise their data centre investments.

Data Centre Summit & Awards 2019 based on technologies which are used to store and process data in non-transactional forms.

About Ubs Forums

Ubs Forums is a leading provider of content driven, information rich business conferences that provide unlimited opportunities for individual learning and commercial deal making. To establish enduring asset of long term relationship by going the extra mile to set us apart from competition by Commitment to resolution of clients concerns and problems.

About Ambica Steels Limited

Ambica is a fully integrated Stainless Steel manufacturer, headquartered in New Delhi, India. Customer base of the company is spread across 6 continents. The company will be celebrating its Golden Anniversary in 2020. Ambica Steels Limited (ASL) has over 5 decades of experience in Stainless steel manufacturing. ASL caters to diverse requirements of Stainless steel encompassing 150+ grades in various profiles including round, square, hexagonal, flat bars. The company also offers superior forging quality ingots and billets.

AMBICA produces a very diverse range of Stainless Steel grades. Some of the products include Austenitic grades (303, 304/L, 316/L, 321, 316Ti), Martensitic & Ferritic grades (410,416,420A/B/C, 430/F, 431). The company specializes in Duplex steels (F51, F53, F60) and Precipitation Hardened (17-4PH, 15/5PH) grades.