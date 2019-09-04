Vishvaraj Infrastructure Enters the List of World's Top 50 Private Water Operators

Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd. features in the list of world's top 50 private operators released by Global Water Intelligence (GWI).

Global Water Intelligence's (GWI) GWI is a globally acclaimed water data analytics and publishing company based out of the UK. Each year it publishes list of world's top 50 private operators. Vishvaraj Infrastructure is featured in this year's list published by GWI in August 2019.

Vishvaraj Water services at a glance

Water Delivered



Population Served (Mn) - 8

No. of Cites - 11



Water Assets under Management



Value - 2,000 Crs.

Pipeline (in Km) - 4,760

No. of Metered Connections - 440,065

Treatment Capacity (MLD) - 1,816



About Vishvaraj Group

Vishvaraj Group has forayed into urban water and waste water sector a decade back and in a very short time has established itself as a leading water utility from India by implementing pioneering and India's largest projects of 24x7 water supply and waste water treatment with Reuse on PPP model. Mr. Arun Lakhani, CMD of the Vishvaraj Group is steering the company with water as a key business vertical. With company's on ground experience of managing PPP projects, it has also evolved a 4P philosophy, 4th P being People. The company strongly believes in onboarding of all the stakeholders including people to ensure success of the project in a sustainable manner.

For more details about Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd, visit www.vilindia.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969772/Vishvaraj_Group_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969771/50_Private_Water_Operators.jpg