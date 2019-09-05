Exiger Joins Headline Panel at TechLaw.Fest in Singapore

Exiger, the global leader in technology-enabled regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, will be featured at the annual TechLaw.Fest in Singapore. Exiger continues to grow its presence in the APAC region as a recognized leader in corporate legal and compliance innovation and is excited to be a part of this important event.

The event, which brings together the international business, banking and technology community to discuss innovation, regulation, legislation, business transformation and development in law is expected to attract more than 1,500 international delegates and visitors, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists, lawyers and policymakers.

"We are honored to participate in TechLaw.Fest 2019, in part because of the impressive pace of innovation in legal technology across the region," said Brandon Daniels , President of Global Technology Markets at Exiger. "This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from the leading regulators, corporates, and financial institutions driving the global adoption of AI. The issues we discuss will impact how data is leveraged in future regulatory, litigation and corporate legal matters on both sides of the fence - public and private."

Daniels will share his expertise in the "Data and the Legal Ecosystem" session moderated by Chee Kin Lam, Managing Director and Head, Group Legal, Compliance & Secretariat at DBS. He also joins the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) General Counsel Paul Yuen and other panel participants from Thomson Reuters, Linklaters and Luminance to discuss how new technologies harness data, analytics and machine learning to enable digital transformation in law firms and corporate legal departments.

This year's TechLaw.Fest, organized by the Singapore Academy of Law, MP Singapore and the Government of Singapore's Ministry of Law, is being held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands on September 5 – 6, 2019. Keynote speakers include K Shanmugam, Singapore's Minister of Law, and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web.

