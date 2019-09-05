Trilliant Networks joins Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to Support the Largest AMI Deployment in India

Communications solutions leader Trilliant, a global provider of secure, enterprise-wide smart energy communications solutions, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in May 2019 signed an agreement to support the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) smart meter rollout across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. L&T will back integration of the Trilliant Head End System (HES) to reach the deployment target of 5 million smart meters.

EESL is a joint venture of four national Public-Sector Undertakings – NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and POWERGRID Corporation of India Limited. As South Asia's first and foremost energy efficiency leader, EESL leads the market-related activities of the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE), one of the eight national missions under the Prime Minister's National Action Plan on Climate Change. Founded in 2009 by the Government of India, EESL has reduced India's carbon footprint, peak energy demand, and electricity bills through energy efficiency intervention projects.

L&T's Smart World & Communication Business Unit offers both infrastructure creating expertise, backed by state-of-the-art IT capabilities, integration and hardware services, and will manage the software, analytical and mobility part. The BU will also draw on the expertise of other global experts for certain specific requirements.

Together, Trilliant and L&T have deployed 400,000 smart meters and will deploy 5 million meters in total, with 1 million meters across state of Haryana and another 4 Million meters across state of Uttar Pradesh, as a part of the first phase of the EESL rollout of a smart meter system. This project will include the installation of meters across six utilities in total.

"With our current roll-out we have deployed more than 400,000 Smart Meters in the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," said Saurabh Kumar, managing director for EESL. "This is recognized as the largest AMI deployment in India to date."

The results are very encouraging, with substantial reduction in transmission and distribution losses. The revenue collection has improved and the plan to implement Smart Meters across India is going in full swing, with many more utilities taking on the Smart Meter implementation.

"Trilliant believes that the next generation of smart meter solutions must allow for the frictionless exchange of data," said Bryan Spear, managing director Asia Pacific for Trilliant. "We look forward to working with our partners and helping propel EESL to a bright future with an integrated solution that is flexible, scalable and connected."

Trilliant's unique approach represents the energy industry's only enterprise-wide communications platform based on a secure, multi-technology, open spectrum solution. This means that it can manage and monitor today's needs and those of an increasingly interconnected future, bringing a strong ROI to energy suppliers.

