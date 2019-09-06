9stacks and Pepsi Smaaash present 'The Vegas Affair'

9stacks, India's fastest growing online poker platform, has collaborated with Pepsi Smaaash, acclaimed gaming and entertainment center, to conduct one of the biggest offline events ever organized by an online poker platform.

The Vegas Affair is a free-entry, open to all, event at Smaaash CyberHub and consists of 3 online poker tournaments with a prize pool of ₹5,000, ₹10,000 and ₹150,00 respectively. In addition to this, the participants get free beer and 9stacks merchandise.

The objective of the event is to reach out to new players and introduce them to the game. Secondly, they want to promote poker as a fun game of skill, and that online poker can be a source of real-money income if played cautiously and intelligently.

Last month, 9stacks had collaborated with Smaaash Vasant Kunj and saw a large number of entries where people enjoyed poker with beer and snacks. After a point, they were so engrossed in the game, that they forgot about everything around. The event saw the participation of both men and women. Surbhi, a poker enthusiast herself, explained how she first started playing poker when she was pregnant with her first child and how she's played and loved the game for ten years. She insisted that poker is a skill-based game, as she ended her interview with, "Teen Patti is obsolete! Just come and play poker, yeah?"

