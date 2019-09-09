IFA 2019: Here's everything that matters from world's leading tech show

The IFA 2019 tech show, the hotspot for technology trends from all over the world, kicked off in Berlin on September 6 with launch events of the latest products and innovations in the field of consumer electronics and home appliances. Global tech players like Samsung, Huawei, Qualcomm, Nokia, Intel, LG, Sony, Asus and many more took on the stage to showcase cutting-edge products at the world's leading tech show.

Here are the highlights of the best products and solutions from the IFA 2019 tech exhibition:

Laptops and Tablets

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro X

The Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro X features a 17-inch LED-backlit WUXGA NanoEdge display with 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution, 3.8mm-thin bezel with 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio and 97 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Powered by 2.8GHz hexa-core Intel Xeon E-2276M processor and 2.6GHz hexa-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card, the Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro X delivers incredibly smooth and responsive multitasking capability.

The new ScreenPad 2.0 adds an interactive secondary touchscreen alongside the main display. Connectivity features include Dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0. It comes with a full-size backlit keyboard with 2.0mm key travel and privacy hotkeys, 19mm full-size key pitch, integrated Numeric keypad, 95Wh 6-cell lithium-polymer battery, and 280W power adapter.

Asus ProArt StudioBook One

The Asus ProArt StudioBook One sports a 15.6-inch LED-backlit UHD display with a superfast 120Hz refresh rate, 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent Adobe RGB and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by the latest 2.4GHz octa-core Intel Core i9-9980HK processor that can hit speeds of up to 4.8GHz, the ProArt StudioBook One, as Asus claims, is the first laptop to feature NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 graphics and is the most powerful StudioBook ever.

The Asus ProArt StudioBook One comes with Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology that supports up to four-finger smart gestures. Connectivity features include Dual-band 2x2 WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0. It is equipped with 90Wh 12-cell lithium-polymer battery and unique cooling design to allow optimum airflow into and out of the chassis.

Lenovo Yoga C940

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is a 2-in-1 convertible notebook that comes in 14-inch (35.6 cm) and 15-inch (38.1 cm) VESA-certified DisplayHDR with UHD (3,840 x 2,160-pixels) resolution and Full HD (1,920 x 1,080-pixels) resolution. The Yoga C940 (14-inch) weighs only 1.35 kg and is thus Lenovo's lightest model so far and is available with up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors and up to Intel UHD 960 graphics card.

The 15-inch Yoga C940 model comes with up to Intel Core i9 9th generation processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 graphic card and up to 16 GB of DDR4. Both the model come with fast charging technology and Dolby Atmos speaker system that delivers stunning 3D sound in every position. For privacy and security, the Yoga C940 is equipped with a TrueBlock camera cover that disappears inside the case when the webcam is not in use and a fingerprint scanner for fast and secure login.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab boasts a 10.1-inch FHD (1920x1200) IPS display with TDDI technology and is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Processor coupled with up to 4GB/3GB of RAM. The Yoga Smart Tab runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with 32GB/64GB onboard memory which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, the Yoga Smart Tab features an 8-megapixel autofocus selfie camera and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus rear camera. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a 7000mAh battery that, according to Lenovo, offers up to 11 hours web browsing and up to 10 hours of video playback (1080p) and dual JBL stereo speakers.

Razer Blade Stealth 13

The all-new Razer Blade Stealth 13, which the company claims is the "world's first gaming Ultrabook" comes in three models, namely GTX FHD Model, GTX 4K Model, and Mercury White. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX Models are powered by the latest Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The models boast a 13.3-inch 4K (3840 × 2160) touch display with Gorilla Glass protection and 100 percent sRGB.

The Mercury White model sports a 13.3-inch FHD Matte display with 1920 X 1080-pixel resolution, 100 percent sRGB, 4.9mm ultra-slim bezels for a gorgeous out-of-the-box experience. It is equipped with a higher-powered Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with Hyper-Threading 1.3 GHz / 3.9 GHz and Intel's latest Iris Plus graphics and 256GB PCIe SSD.

All three models of the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 come with 16GB LPDDR4 3733MHz dual-channel onboard memory, 53.1Wh battery, customizable single-zone Razer Chroma RGB keyboard, a Windows Hello IR camera for easy and secure access, a large glass trackpad with Windows Precision Drivers. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6 - Intel Wireless-AX 201 (IEEE 802.11ac), Bluetooth v5.0 and 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port. The new line of Razer Blade Stealth laptops will be available starting at the end of September 2019 at a starting price of USD1,499.

Acer Predator Triton 300

The Acer Predator Triton 300 is the newest addition to the thin and lightweight Triton line of gaming notebooks. Powered by Windows 10, the Triton 300 features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 3 ms overdrive response time. It uses up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and 16 GB of DDR4 2666Hz memory (upgradable to 32 GB). Designed for premium gaming experiences, it supports up to two 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and up to a 2 TB hard drive.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 also incorporates dual fans with Acer's 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fan technology, CoolBoost technology, and strategically placed air intake and exhaust vents. It will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,299.

Smartphones

Sony Xperia 5

The Sony Xperia 5 sports a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution and 100 percent DCI-P3. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform integrated with X24 LTE Modem and comes with 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie. The Sony Xperia 5 comes with a 12-megapixel triple-lens camera with 16mm super wide-angle lens, 26mm versatile lens, and 52mm portrait and tele lens, 2x optical zoom, Dual photodiode, Eye Autofocus technology, RAW noise reduction and up to 10fps AF/AE (Autofocus/Auto Exposure). It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with F2.0 aperture.

The Sony Xperia 5 packs a 3140mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging, Smart Stamina, USB Power Delivery (USB PD) fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Google Cast, NFC, USB 3.1, USB Type-C, GPS and more.

Motorola One Zoom

The Motorola One Zoom boasts a 6.4-inch (16.25cm) FHD+ OLED U-notch screen with 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with up to 2.0GHz clock speed and Adreno 612 GPU. It runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card slot.

The Motorola One Zoom houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f2.0 aperture and quad-pixel technology. On the back, it features a quad-camera system that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens with f1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens offers 117-degrees field-of-view and the 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Motorola One Zoom packs a 4000mAh battery that, as the company claims, lasts up to two days and supports 15W TurboPower charging. The phone will be available in three color options namely Electric gray, Cosmic purple and Brushed bronze and will be priced starting €429 (approx Rs 32,000).

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 6.2 boasts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay that supports Real-time HDR conversion and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie which will receive platform upgrades for two years. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.2 houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and triple rear camera setup with AI imaging that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Nokia 6.2 packs an AI-assisted 3500mAh adaptive battery and priced starting EUR 199 (approx Rs 15,800).

The Nokia 7.2 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with PureDisplay, Real-time HDR conversion support and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie. It houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and triple rear camera setup with ZEISS Optics that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor to enable true-to-life ZEISS portraits and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degrees field-of-view. The Nokia 7.2 also packs an AI-assisted 3500mAh adaptive battery and is priced starting EUR 249 (approx Rs 19,700).

Samsung Galaxy Fold ( Revamped)

The Samsung Galaxy Fold sports a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display with 720x1680 pixels resolution which further opens like a book to become a 7.3-inch tablet with Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display and a screen resolution of 2152x1536 pixels. The phone is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM for fast and powerful performance and 512GB internal storage. The phone runs on Android 9 (Pie).

The Samsung Galaxy Fold boasts a breakthrough six-camera array to capture exceptional shots and videos. It packs a 4,380mAh dual battery that supports 15W Fast Charging and Wireless Power Share features and is priced starting at USD 1,980.

TCL Plex

The TCL Plex sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ Display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The mid-range phone houses triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degrees field-of-view and a 2MP low-light sensor. On the front, it is equipped with a 24-megapixel camera.

The TCL Plex packs a 3,820mAh, with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Priced at €329, the phone will be available in select markets from Q4 2019 in Obsidian Black and Opal White color options.

Asus ROG Phone 2

The Asus ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition, the upgraded version of the ROG Phone II, features a 6.59 -inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is powered by 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and GameCool II 3D Vapor-Chamber to avoid thermal throttling. It comes with 1TB of onboard UFS 3.0 storage and supports Cat 20 4G LTE connectivity. It packs a massive 6000mAh battery with 30W ROG HyperCharge support. The phone is priced at EUR 1,199 and will go on sale in October.

LG G8X ThinQ

The LG G8X ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision water-drop notch display with 2340x1080-pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and 6GB ram. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with 128GB onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 136-degrees field-of-view. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. The interesting thing about this phone is that it can be paired with a secondary display with the same 6.4-inch water-drop notch as in the G8X. A 360 degree free stop hinge lets the user use the phone as a laptop for multitasking.

Smartwatches

Vivo Watch SP

The Vivo Watch SP comes with a convenient, quick-release watch band, offers up to 14-day battery life and is swim-proof to a depth of up to 50 meters (5 ATM). With medical-grade ECG and PPG sensors, the smartwatch tracks real-time health data including pulse transit time (PTT) info, heart rate, autonomic nervous activity index (ANS age), pulse O2 level, sleep, activity and stress level to stay informed about your health. It has a built-in GPS and altimeter which track workouts and view activity maps and stats. The ASUS HealthAI technology provides personalized daily and long-term health insights and advice based on the wearer's personal habits.

Puma smartwatch

The Puma Smartwatch boasts a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 328ppi and is water-resistant up to 5 ATM. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and runs on Google's Wear OS. The smartwatch comes with 4GB of onboard storage and 512MB of RAM. Using GoogleFit, the smartwatch can track activities like rowing, spinning, pilates, pushups and heart rate. Additional features include Google Assistant, Google Pay, built-in GPS, smartphone Notifications and rapid charging. The smartwatch will be available for $275 in November on puma.com and select retailers.

Garmin Venu

The Garmin Venu smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inch (30.4mm) AMOLED display with 390 x 390-pixels resolution and is water-rated to 5 ATM. Health monitoring features include All-day stress tracking, energy levels, step counter, sleep monitoring, menstrual Cycle Tracking, Hydration Tracking. Heart rate, respiration tracking and more. It offers up to 5-day battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music. Additional features include Smart Notifications, Garmin Pay contactless payment solution, digital scorecard, phone-free music (Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music accounts).

Garmin Vivoactive 4

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 boasts a 1.3-inch (33.0 mm) transflective MIP display with 260 x 260 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and offers up to 8 days of battery life in smartphone mode and up to six hours in GPS + music mode. Health monitoring and other features are the same as in Garmin Venu smartwatch.

Huami Amazfit GTS

The Huami Amazfit GTS features a 1.65-inch square AMOLED display with 348x442 pixels resolution, 100 percent NTSC color gamut, 2.5D Gorilla glass protection and is waterproof up to 50 meters. Powered by Huami's BioTracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, the smartwatch can perform 24-hour uninterrupted high-precision heart rate monitoring. The Amazfit GTS comes with 12 mainstream sports modes, built-in GPS+GLONASS, NFC Access Bus, Bluetooth v5.0 and 220mAh battery that lasts up to two weeks.

5G Chips

Huawei Kirin 990 5G

The Huawei Kirin 990 5G, as the company claims, is the world's first 5G SoC powered by 7nm process and extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology and over 10 billion transistors. It supports Non-Standalone and Standalone architectures (NSA/SA) simultaneously to offer a smooth transition of the evolving 5G network. The Huawei Kirin 990 5G can achieve a download speed of up to 2.3 Gbps and up to 1.25 Gbps upload speed in the sub-6GHz band. It comes with dual NPU i.e two-Big-Core + one Tiny-Core and is powered by the latest ISP and AI enhancements.

Samsung Exynos 980

Based on advanced 8nm FinFET process technology, the Samsung Exynos 980 comes with a powerful octa-core CPU that integrates two of the latest high-performance Cortex-A77 CPU cores and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores, to deliver fast and complex computing power that enhances users overall mobile experience. The processor incorporates Mali-G76 GPU for a more fluid and immersive mixed-reality and gaming experiences while reducing the loading time and gaming lags.

The Exynos 980 features an integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to provide new levels of AI capabilities and data privacy and security. The NPU and digital signal processor (DSP) combinedly add enhancements to smartphone applications such as secure user authentication, content filtering, mixed reality, to name a few. The new mobile processor supports ultra-high resolution up to 108-megapixels, the advanced ISP supports up to five individual sensors and is capable to run three of them concurrently. With support for 5G's sub-6GHz, the Exynos 980 enables blazingly fast downlink speed of up to 2.55Gbps.

Qualcomm's 5G Commercialization plans

Besides Samsung and Huawei, Qualcomm, the world's leading supplier of smartphone chips, also took on the IFA stage to announce its plans to expand the portfolio of 5G mobile platforms across the Snapdragon 8 Series, mid-range 7 Series and 6 Series in 2020. The chipmaker said that it has accelerated the commercial readiness of the new integrated Snapdragon 7 Series 5G Mobile Platform to the fourth quarter of 2019 with devices expected to launch soon thereafter, while devices based on the Snapdragon 6 Series 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2020 proliferating 5G globally.