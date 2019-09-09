Wirecard and Malaysia's Affin Bank Berhad Expand Existing Collaboration to Drive Customer Growth and Retention With Fully Digital Internet Banking Solution

Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, and Affin Bank Berhad ("AFFINBANK") today announced an extension of their collaboration focused on revolutionizing internet banking for consumers in Malaysia. Through this partnership, over 300,000 AFFINBANK customers are already benefitting from an array of services such as e-commerce and mobile payment powered by Wirecard technology. By leveraging more of Wirecard's platform, AFFINBANK is able to launch a complete internet banking solution which will drive customer growth and retention and boost e-banking usage.

AFFINBANK is a financial institution listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia (KLSE: 5185) and currently has a network of 110 branches across Malaysia. The Bank provides a suite of financial products and services tailored to both retail and corporate customers.

Together with local banks, Wirecard is capitalizing on the strong trend in Asia Pacific for internet banking with 77% of consumers preferring to bank digitally, as well as local banks' preference to outsource technology development to third party experts.

Based on the company's international expertise, Wirecard has developed specific solutions, tailored to the needs of banks in Asia who want to provide digital banking services to corporate or private clients. Leveraging Wirecard technology, banks are able to offer their corporate clients holistic transaction banking solutions such as cash management, liquidity management and invoice payment services. In Indonesia, Wirecard is already market leader in corporate transaction banking software solutions with more than 50% market share. For private clients, banks, such as AFFINBANK, can offer the complete range of digital banking functionality from money transfers and investment management to loans through Wirecard's white-label software complemented with a corresponding app.

Group Chief Executive Officer of AFFINBANK, Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Jamil said, "We are pleased to partner with Wirecard and announce the enhanced Retail Internet Banking solution for our customers. The solution is a key product in the consumer segment and the expanded platform will help us to serve our customers better and provide an even better digital banking experience. As cashless payments continue to grow strongly in Malaysia, we look forward to working with Wirecard to provide more value-added services for our customers."

"Customers today expect to perform their financial tasks with ease, and this means having access to banking services that are simple, intuitive and seamlessly connected across multiple channels including mobile and web," said Chan Chun Fee, General Manager and Country Head of Wirecard Malaysia. "We are thrilled to continue to strengthen our relationship with AFFINBANK as their technology partner to address the needs of consumers who demand convenience and value, and a personalized experience."

Since 2017, Wirecard has been enabling AFFINBANK to provide e-commerce and mobile payment services to its customers. Furthermore, AFFINBANK has been leveraging Wirecard's digital financial commerce platform to enable merchants to accept online payments as well as credit and debit card payments via Wirecard's point-of-sale terminals.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt Stock Exchange : DAX ) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange : TecDAX), (ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com , follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Affin Bank Berhad:

The AFFIN Bank Group is a financial services conglomerate. The Group's activities focus on commercial, Islamic and investment banking services, money broking, asset management and underwriting of life and general insurance business. Affin Bank Berhad (AFFINBANK) provides a suite of financial products and services that is catered to both retail and corporate customers. The target business segments are categorised under key business units such as Consumer Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Banking and Treasury. Our tagline of "Banking Without Barriers" signifies the removal of boundaries within the processes of the Bank as well as its attitude in servicing its customers. The latter means reaching out to the customers, improving relationships with them, making each one of them feel privileged and enhancing a new approach to banking and changing the face of conventional banking. AFFIN Bank Group also provides Islamic banking products and services via its Islamic banking subsidiary Affin Islamic Bank Berhad (AFFIN ISLAMIC). AFFIN ISLAMIC commenced operations on 1st April 2006 as a full-fledged Islamic bank and offers a complete range of Islamic Banking products and services for individuals and corporates which are in compliance with Shariah principles and laws. As at 31 March 2019, AFFINBANK and AFFIN ISLAMIC have a network of 110 branches in Malaysia. For more information, log on to www.affinbank.com.my or visit any of the AFFINBANK or AFFIN ISLAMIC branches nationwide.

