WWT Strengthens Presence in India With Opening of New Asia Integration Center in Mumbai

World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading technology solution provider, today announced the opening of its fourth Global Integration Center in Mumbai, India. The new Integration Center covers 10,000 square feet of space and will be located 40km northeast of Mumbai. This is also the second Asia Integration Center (AIC) after Singapore.

"Asia Pacific is an important region for us because of its phenomenal growth rate. The opening of the AIC - Mumbai is one of many initiatives to come as we strengthen our presence here," said Jim Kavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer, WWT. "India is the market for businesses to be in, and our decision to invest in India is a direct result of strong customer demand from the country. This facility, with the AIC - Singapore, allows us to effectively serve a growing client base in the region."

Possessing the same capabilities as the Integration Centers in North America, Europe and Singapore, the AIC - Mumbai combines the latest technology in data analytics, multicloud, storage, networking and the internet of things and allows customers to build and manage IT infrastructures for their business easily and effectively without risk.

"WWT is always on the lookout for top-class talent, and India is home to a massive talent pool. With a working population that is diverse, hungry and talented, India is a natural fit for what we wish to achieve in the region. As companies around the world embark on digital transformation journeys, it is crucial to hire individuals who can contribute to that process. India is the perfect place to do that," said Nilesh Mistry, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific, WWT.

Building a technological infrastructure that is efficient and nimble to react to ever-changing consumer demands is crucial in today's digital economy. However, designing and integrating new technological systems is often a complex and challenging task. WWT does the heavy lifting for customers by providing controlled environments through its Integration Centers where tasks can be performed at scale to help customers move from planning and designing a new or evolving technology to implementing it.

WWT's state-of-the-art Integration Centers are climate-controlled production environments with advanced networking, secure remote access and certified procedures specifically designed for staging, kitting and configuring the latest advanced technology solutions. They are staffed with certified engineers with logistical and technical expertise to help reduce the risk, cost and complexity of IT deployments. WWT rack integration solutions combine technology from leading manufacturers, including Cisco, Dell EMC, NetApp, HP, VMware, APC and many others.

The latest AIC will work in conjunction with WWT's Advanced Technology Center, where the latest innovative technology products and integrated architectural solutions are deployed and tested.

Customers can connect with WWT engineers to collaborate, design and test solutions through a virtual lab portal, giving them immediate access to the best and brightest talent in the field.

With a strong global presence, WWT serves customers in more than 60 countries and occupies over 2 million square feet of warehouse, distribution and integration space.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $11 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 5,000 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.