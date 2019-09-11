OKEx Will List HBAR -- the Coin from Hedera Hashgraph, a New Generation of Distributed Ledger Technology

OKEx, a world-leading digital asset exchange, announced that it plans to list the Hedera Token (HBAR), the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera Hashgraph public distributed network to its spot market with HBAR/BTC, HBAR/USDT and HBAR/USDK on 4:00 Sep 17, 2019 (CEST, UTC+2). Deposit and withdrawal open from 4:00 Sep 16, 2019 (CEST, UTC+2) and 4:00 Sep 24, 2019 (CEST, UTC+2) respectively.

Hedera Hashgraph has taken the recent spotlight in the distributed ledger space with a combination of its technology and governance model. Hedera's technology is fast, fair and secure, and at open access the network will offer three services -- cryptocurrency, smart contracts, and file service, with the recently announced Hedera Consensus Service to follow soon. At scale, the Hedera network will be governed by a council of up to 39 independent, blue-chip organizations (see full list),across multiple industries and geographies to ensure ongoing decentralized governance, IBM and Tata Communications recently joined the Hedera Governing Council.

OKEx's listing review process sets a high standard in many aspects, including important pillars ranging from project quality (i.e. (legal) qualifications, business model and structure, promotion etc.) to project community (i.e. ecosystem-wise capacity and promotion opportunity). By taking every possible measure, OKEx strives to ensure every listed project delivers practical use cases and brings in market liquidity.

"Hedera and OKEx share the same goal of building a trusted, safe, and fair digital future for everyone through developing a neutral, open-access infrastructure. With such a powerful, enterprise-grade ledger technology, we believe it is a big step forward in mainstream adoption of decentralization. We are excited to support the Hedera platform and continue to lead this industry forward," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx.

"Hbars play a crucial role in the function, growth, and security of the Hedera network, and it is important that they are available to those who wish to use or create applications on the network," said Edgar Seah, Head of Asia Pacific for Hedera Hashgraph. "OKEx's focus on listing projects with practical uses cases is in line with our belief that making coins easily accessible to developers is important for the development of decentralized ledger platforms such as Hedera. We are pleased that OKEx has chosen to integrate us into their platform."

