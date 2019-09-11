IndoSpace Named 'Best Industrial/Warehouse Developer in India' for 2019 by Euromoney

The prestigious 'Euromoney' magazine has named IndoSpace, India's largest developer of modern industrial and logistics real estate, the 'Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India' for 2019 in their 15th annual real estate awards survey. IndoSpace has received this honour for the fifth year in a row. Euromoney also ranks IndoSpace amongst the top 3 overall developers in the country.

The Euromoney award is one of the largest and most respected awards in the real estate industry globally as the winner is decided by voting only, where leading firms involved in real estate worldwide as well as advisors, developers, investment managers, banks, corporate end-users and customers of real estate are invited to vote. This year, Euromoney received 3,274 valid responses rating who is best at providing real estate products and services in their market. The 2019 survey was conducted from March 7 until April 26, 2019.

The award comes in the wake of IndoSpace continuing to expand its portfolio across India. In 2019, IndoSpace has launched 5 parks across Ahmedabad (Bavla), Haryana (Luhari), Punjab (Rajpura) and Tamil Nadu (Mevalurkuppam and Koodapakkam) with total area of around 200 acres.

Rajesh Jaggi, Managing Partner, Real Estate, Everstone Group, said: "We are extremely proud to be selected as the best developer of industrial/warehouse real estate in India for the fifth year consecutively. This recognition would not have been possible without the amazing work of our employees, as well as the strong and collaborative relationships with our investors, customers and partners. We are thankful to Euromoney for providing a platform to recognize our efforts to set up best-in-class industrial warehousing facilities, to support the growing logistics and warehousing sector in India."

Clive Horwood, Editor, Euromoney, comments, "The Euromoney real estate awards are the pinnacle of the industry, as they are voted for by the constituent parts that rely on each other - developers, advisers and banks. We congratulate IndoSpace for all their achievements in winning best developer India of Industrial/Warehouse real estate, and for clearly earning the respect of their peers and colleagues in the highly competitive global real estate market."

IndoSpace has a portfolio of around 31 million square feet across developed and under-construction projects comprising 31 industrial and logistics parks in 9 cities.

About IndoSpace



IndoSpace (www.indospace.in) is the pioneer and largest provider of modern industrial and logistics real estate in India and has taken total commitment to India to above US$ 3.2 billion. Promoted by Everstone Group (www.everstonecapital.com), GLP (www.glprop.com) and Realterm (www.Realterm.com), IndoSpace continues to develop new facilities to cater to the needs of its clients. Its customers include IKEA, Amazon, Nissan, DHL, DB Schenker, Delhivery, Steelcase, Ericsson, Bosch and Aptiv. The Everstone Group is a premier India and South East Asia focused private equity and real estate firm. GLP is the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions. Realterm is a multi-strategy private equity real estate operator in North America.

For more information, visit www.indospace.in

Media Contact:

Karan Anand

M: +91-98333-72732

E: kanand@everstonecapital.com







