Compuware Announces Day One Support of the IBM z15 and IBM z/OS V2.4

Compuware Corporation, the world's leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One support of the new IBM z15 mainframe and IBM z/OS V2.4 operating system.

The z15 offers new data protection and privacy, expanded memory and capacity, and enhanced processor performance in an easily installable compact 19" frame. System level advances provided by z/OS V2.4 enable customers to leverage the features and functionality within the z15. Notably, z/OS V2.4's pervasive encryption capabilities allow users to encrypt data without having to change their applications and a standard deployment format helps simplify the install process, so customers can spend their valuable time and resources on innovating and delivering value to their customer end-users.

Compuware worked in collaboration with IBM to ensure its solutions—including Abend-AID , File-AID , ISPW , Strobe , Topaz , and Xpediter —work for customers installing or upgrading to the z15 and z/OS V2.4. Compuware products enhance the overall value of Z Systems by enabling DevOps teams to improve quality, velocity and efficiency of mainframe software delivery.

"Compuware's solutions, together with the new IBM z15 and z/OS V2.4, will make it even easier for our shared customers to leverage Agile and DevOps to develop and deliver high quality code to meet the demands of digital business," said Sam Knutson, Vice President of Product Management for Compuware. "On October 1, Compuware will deliver our 20th consecutive quarter of net new capabilities, updates to classic offerings and DevOps integrations. With the availability of innovative tools from a trusted and proven mainframe partner like Compuware, coupled with the z15's performance, security and scalability, it's truly an exciting time to be a mainframe customer."

Compuware is working closely with customers who want to exploit new IBM hardware or software features available through the z15 and new operating system.

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations.

