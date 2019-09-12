3M Supports Nobel Prize Series 2019 in India

Fostering its commitment to raise interest in education, science and research, 3M's international partnership with Nobel Media is in its fourth year. The Nobel Prize Series, a three-day programme organised by Nobel Media, will commence on September 11, 2019 in Mohali and will travel to Ludhiana and Delhi. Also, the travelling exhibition 'For the greatest benefit to humankind' will be inaugurated in Mohali. This will showcase Alfred Nobel's vision and how science, literature and peace efforts can indeed change the world.

This year the Nobel Prize Series will focus on engaging society in a dialogue on different aspects on the theme of 'Teaching and Learning'. It will highlight how education is the best way to build a sustainable future. World leading experts, thought leaders as well as Nobel laureates will participate in a series of high-impact seminars, summits and discussions organised for students, teachers and learners. Nobel laureates Serge Haroche (Nobel Prize in Physics 2012) and Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace Prize 2014) are among the eminent panellists this year.

Ramesh Ramadurai, MD, 3MIndia, said, "3M is proud to partner with Nobel Media. Both our organisations share a passion to inspire people to seek knowledge and to be lifelong learners. At 3M, we believe implicity that Science impacts lives, and in the far-reaching benefits of STEM education." He added, "The Nobel Prize Series comes to India for the third time, bringing us in direct contact with esteemed Nobel laureates, and we hope this will stimulate excitement and inspiration particularly in students, teachers and knowledge seekers, that everyone can bring about impact."

CEO of Nobel Media, Laura Sprechmann says, "Nobel Prize Series aims to inspire young people to improve the world through seeking knowledge. By quality education accessible for all, we maximise each individual's potential creating the best possibilities for our societies to prosper sustainably. It is a pleasure putting the spotlight on broader issues related to education in an Indian context, with the kind support of our committed Nobel International Partners."

During the Teacher's Summit on Day 1, Nobel laureates will share their experience on how their teachers and mentors shaped their lives. The summit will also delve deeper on the role of science in schools, teacher development and human values, alongside mentioning the key challenges for education in the next decade, such as equal access and adoption of technology.

The exhibition at Mohali will create awareness about Nobel laureates and their achievements, highlights questions that are important to the world today and inspire visitors to create a sustainable world for the future. The exhibition visually brings alive four aspects, which includes 'saving lives', 'feeding humanity', 'connecting people' and 'protecting the planet'.

As part of the student outreach, Nobel laureates will visit universities. One activity is an exclusive roundtable opportunity where 25 select students will discuss areas of research. The Nobel Prize Series will conclude in Delhi with a school lecture by India's Peace Prize Laureate, Shri Kailash Satyarthi at Tinkering Lab.

About 3M



At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.



3M in India



3M was established in India in 1988 and has completed 30 years of operations. 3M's headquarters in India is based in Bengaluru with branch offices at Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai. 3M leverages its global innovation expertise to develop homegrown solutions that address the unique needs of diverse customers in Indian markets. 3M's Innovation Centers at Bengaluru and Gurgaon help boost innovation in India for India and its manufacturing footprint is spread across Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad. Today 3M science is improving the lives of millions of Indians - from products that improve manufacturing efficiency and healthcare delivery to safety solutions that enhance road visibility and worker safety and everyday home cleaning solutions. 3M Design Center at the Innovation Center in Bengaluru is one of five 3M Design Centers in the world where 3M takes a proactive route in developing meaningful brand experiences through design.

Media Contact:

Rakshita Malli

rakshita.malli@genesis-bcw.com

+91-8884743643

Genesis BCW

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/437016/PRNE_3M_Logo.jpg