Vivo Z1x first sale starts today at 12 PM via Flipkart, Vivo.com; avail exciting offers

Starting today, Vivo Z1x, the latest Z-series smartphone from Vivo, will be available for purchase for the first time in India. Designed for ultimate gaming, multitasking experience, and photography enthusiasts, the Vivo Z1x will go on sale at 12 PM (noon) via Flipkart and Vivo India's online store.

The Vivo Z1x is available in Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue color options and carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for (6GB+64GB) storage variant and Rs 18,990 for (6GB+128GB) storage model.

The Vivo Z1x is available for purchase on no-cost EMI and standard EMI options (Rs 1,583/month) and Jio subscribers can avail benefits worth Rs 6000. Other offers include Rs 250 off on EMI transactions with HDFC Credit and Debit Cards and additional Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Credit Cards, 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Specifications and Features

The Vivo Z1x measures 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 189.6g. It boasts a 6.38-inch (16.20 cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display with 2340 x 1080-Pixel resolution, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent for the full-viewing experience.

The Vivo Z1x is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE chipset based on 10 nm process technology and Adreno 616 GPU that enhances the overall experience while gaming and multitasking. For seamless multitasking capabilities, the phone supports Vivo Multi-Turbo features that comprises of four modes: The Net Turbo mode helps maintain an improved network status, while the Center Turbo ensures that the game's CPU and memory consumption remains smooth and lag-free. The AI Turbo studies phone usage and helps open applications that you commonly use in a faster and optimized manner, while the Cooling Turbo mode comes handy during intense gaming sessions like in PUBG and helps bring down the phone's temperature.

The Vivo Z1x comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage and runs on Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0. It packs a 4500mAh battery with 22.5W Vivo FlashCharge support for uninterrupted and long-lasting performance. Just 5-minutes of charging will offer 3-hours of Talktime and 50 percent charge takes 30 minutes, the company claims.

Image Credit: Flipkart

On the optics front, the Vivo Z1x houses a 32-megapixel AI front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI Filters, AR stickers, Portrait light effects, Live Photo, AI Beauty, Fun Video and more features for an amazing selfie-taking experience. On the back, it houses a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel AI super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture for the portrait shots.

Image Credit: Vivo

Additional camera features include AI filter, Backlight HDR, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait light effects, AR stickers, slow motion, time-lapse photography, Ai Beauty, Live Photo, Fun Video, AI Super Night Mode.

The Vivo Z1x is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.48 seconds. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.