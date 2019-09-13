Vivo NEX 3 with waterfall display to offer 99.6 pct screen-to-body ratio

With just a few days to go before Vivo launches its next flagship smartphone Vivo NEX 3 and its variant NEX 3 5G, product manager Li Xiang has confirmed the rumor that the NEX 3 smartphone will come with a breakthrough 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In a Weibo post, Li said, the 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio in the Vivo NEX 3 is calculated according to the general calculation method used in the industry, i.e., the front display area or the cover projection area. There may be some other algorithms, but it doesn't matter. No matter how it is calculated, NEX3 is the mobile phone with the highest proportion of front screens, and it is much higher than any other smartphone in the market.

He further said that it's very likely that no rivals can come up with a smartphone that would offer such a high screen-to-body ratio in the next six months. Li, last week, shared pictures of Vivo NEX 3 with a bezel-free and notch-less display and a dual-curved edge on a dark background.

Image Credit: Weibo

As per the latest leaks and rumors, the Vivo NEX 3 will boast a 6.89-inch waterfall display with 1080x 2256-pixel resolution, 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio (now confirmed) to offer an immersive viewing experience to users and an in-display fingerprint for fast unlocking experience.

The Vivo NEX 3 will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform, the most advanced chipset to date, that offers a clock speed of up to 2.96GHz and enhanced GPU performance. As far as memory is concerned, the phone will come with 8GB/12GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage and will likely run on Android 9 Pie.

On the optics front, the Vivo NEX 3 will feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera (central rising) and circular camera module on the back that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary lens and a pair of 13-megapixel secondary and tertiary sensors.

Image Credit: Weibo

The Vivo NEX 3 is rumored to come with a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Also, the upcoming next-generation flagship device will replace physical power and volume control buttons with virtual buttons that use Touch Sense technology, which integrates capacitive touch and pressure-sensing. It will also include a secondary power button, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Type-C port.