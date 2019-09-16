3onedata Cost-effective Industrial Light-managed Switches Make Network Communication More Reliable

3onedata, a professional provider of industrial communication equipment and solution, has launched two industrial light-managed switches - IES2005 and IES2008. "These two models have much better performance at a very competitive price. We can expect that the two products will achieve a great success in the market," said by Jenny, the product manager of 3onedata.

Light-managed switches improve the security and stability of network

Compared to unmanaged switches, these two light-managed switches are equipped with four utility management capabilities that help to ensure the security and stability of network. The loop detection can check the self-loop status and prevent network paralysis from misconnection of devices, while the broadcast storm prevention can prevent devices' data transmission from storm interference, improving the bandwidth utilization of networking devices. The flow control function helps to prevent data packet loss, ensuring the integrity and security of data transmission. And the VLAN function can make network management flexible.

Light-managed switches meet customers' more requirements while reducing costs

Installing fully managed switches throughout an entire automation system can be prohibitively expensive. Actually, many applications don't require all management capabilities. Then light-managed switches will be the best choice. Besides, the two models adopt industrial grade components to better adapt to harsh industrial environments, the MTBF is above 500000 hours. The wide operating temperature (-40 degrees Celsius~75 degrees Celsius) and IP40 protection help to prevent them from the damage of poor weather and dust corrosion, and reduce maintenance cost for customers. Also the IES2005 and IES2008 are complied with UL, CE and FCC certifications.

About 3onedata

Founded in 2001, 3onedata has been dedicated in industrial communication field for over 18 years. We are a National High-tech Enterprise integrating with R&D, manufacturing, marketing and service so as to provide complete business support to our worldwide partners and customers. Through independent R&D & innovation 3onedata has developed self-owed software and has launched thousands of products, including Industrial Ethernet Switch, Device Networking Product, Embedded Industrial Ethernet Module and Industrial Wireless Networking Product, which have been widely used in industries of Smart Grid, Rail Transit, Security, Automation Manufacturing and so on.

