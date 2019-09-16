BeNative BNV Token Listing at Swiss Dcoin Exchange

Smatoos Inc. (CEO: Alan Moonsoo Kim), famous for a global English learning service "BeNative," issued BNV Token (BNV, BeNative Digital Voucher) and announced that it will be listed on Sept. 16, 2019, at Swiss Dcoin Exchange.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995913/BeNative.jpg

BeNative is an online business English education service, with global business leaders, such as Google, Facebook, etc, appearing in interview videos. The service already has more than 600,000 users from 181 countries all around the world. BeNative has entered the Asian market by signing deals with major Asian companies, including Samsung Multicampus, SK Corp. and Nexon Korea, as well as Japan's largest B2B welfare mall, BenefitOne, and China Human Resources Training (HRT). Since 2016, the users have been rewarded with XP (eXperience Point) and, currently, there are 100,000 active users holding XP.

The BNV token, which will be launched through BeNative's new website (https://www.benative.io/), will be used for its global users to subscribe to learning content. Users can enjoy the BeNative mobile app with 100 BNV for a month. BNV token will also be used as a payment method for enterprise clients to provide employee training and general users to participate in Brand Quiz.

Dcoin Exchange, where BeNative's BNV token is going to be listed for the first time, has acquired a digital asset exchange license from The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). In celebration of the BNV token listing, BeNative offers a discount on the BeNative mobile app Premium Membership for 14 weeks.

Alan Moonsoo Kim (BeNative CEO) said, "We are pleased to collaborate with the Dcoin Digital Asset Exchange, which has been approved by The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Through BNV token, we will do our best to explore wider markets such as India and South America and provide more customers with opportunities to learn. Also, Brand Quiz will pioneer new education markets associated with corporate advertisements."

CONTACT:

Marketing Manager: Sarah JK Kwon

Contact: +82 10-6237-9196

Email: marketing@smatoos.com

Official Website: https://www.benative.io

Related Images

benative-bnv-official-listing-at.png

BeNative BNV Official Listing at Dcoin Exchange

BeNative announces its digital token BNV's first official listing at Dcoin Digital Asset Exchange on Sept. 16, 2019

Related Links

BeNative Official Quiz Event Website

Dcoin Exchange Official Website