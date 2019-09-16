FogHorn Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Cloud-agnostic Edge AI Technologies for Manufacturing

Based on its recent analysis of the North American market for edge intelligence-analytics for manufacturing, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the California-based FogHorn with the 2019 North America Customer Value Leadership Award for its purpose-built, edge-based products. FogHorn's Lightning™ Mobile allows operators to leverage advanced real-time analytics, and machine learning (ML) models on hand-held Android devices. This new capability increases FogHorn's leadership in edge computing, while its broad ecosystem of investors and partners entrench the company in the market. The hardware-agnostic platform enables advanced analytics and machine learning for on-premises edge environments, resulting in new applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, proactive maintenance, machine optimization, and operational intelligence use-cases.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968245/FogHorn_Award.jpg

"FogHorn's recent addition, the Lightning™ Mobile, empowers operational technology personnel and field workers with real-time analytics, ML, and artificial intelligence (AI) on mobile Android devices, without having to rely on cloud connectivity. Its portability helps technicians achieve actionable insights in-situ, leading to quicker results," said Aravind Seshagiri, Global Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "By supporting industrial edge computing on mobile devices, FogHorn is fueling a new class of edge computing use cases. Having shifted the market's focus from 'cloud first' to 'edge first,' it is extending its leadership position with 'edge to the cloud' to deliver the most powerful and cost-effective approach to edge AI for industrial organizations."

A vital part of FogHorn's strategy is to build strong relationships with all its customers before, during, and after the purchase so it may tailor solutions to their specific business needs and pain points. The company offers massive data reductions, real-time insights, predictive maintenance, and improved yield while decreasing clients' downtime. By transforming the Industrial Internet of Things market, edge computing simplifies real-time analysis, which increases operational efficiency and decreases costs incurred for handling and storing data.

FogHorn's Lightning platform, powered by a highly miniaturized complex event processing analytics engine and advanced ML provides the necessary performance for rapid data ingestion and enrichment, generating actionable insights in real time. Its high-value attributes and large-scale cost efficiencies have attracted major investors such as Intel, GE, Bosch, and Honeywell.

"FogHorn's R&D focus is especially critical for industrial settings, as mandatory testing and certification are often the difference between success and failure," noted Seshagiri. "Overall, its carefully designed technology, next-generation focus, supportive ecosystem, and strong overall performance have earned it a position of eminence in the North America edge intelligence-analytics market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn's software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn's technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications. FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

