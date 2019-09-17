42Gears Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its Information Security Management System

42Gears, a leading UEM solution provider today announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for its implementation of Information Security Management System (ISMS). The initiative is aimed at ensuring that all personal records and commercially sensitive information the company holds are well-protected. The Certificate of Registration for Information Security Management System ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifies that the company follows a robust and systematic approach to securing information.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder & COO of 42Gears, says, "ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized framework. In today's interconnected world, it is imperative for businesses to have an appropriate Information Security Management System in place, in the absence of which they become susceptible to data breaches. ISO/IEC 27001 certification will certainly boost customer confidence, as it endorses the fact that protecting their information is a top priority for us."

ISO/IEC 27001 helps businesses become more resilient and responsive to information security threats. Identifying vulnerabilities and taking corrective measures in time helps organizations focus on doing 'business as usual' whilst sending out a clear message to their customers, partners, and suppliers that they are committed to protecting their information.

"As we work towards our goal of becoming the Unified Endpoint Management partner of choice for businesses around the world, we want to assure our customers and partners that we are fully committed to system as well as information security. ISO/IEC 27001 makes us confident that we can identify risks and ensure that we have appropriate controls in place to manage and/or minimize the risk to the information we are in possession of," added Prakash.

About 42Gears

