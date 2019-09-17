Fleet Complete Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Harnessing Telematics to Drive the Fleet IoT Market towards Superior Connectedness

Based on its recent analysis of the North American fleet telematics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Canada-based Fleet Complete with the 2019 North American Company of the Year Award for enabling seamless connectivity of vehicles, assets, and mobile workforce management solutions. Its advanced services, such as video safety, digital freight brokering, prognostics, and diagnostics systems, in addition to global partnerships with leading OEMs and Tier-I suppliers, have aided it in developing digitization-enabled revenue streams for its customers. Its powerful Big Data analytics platform, CONNVEX, is emerging as a key tool for several Big Data analytics solutions that are poised for commercialization during 2019-2020.

"Fleet Complete's massively scalable, cloud-based CONNVEX platform is powered by dynamic data analytic algorithms and data integration capabilities. It facilitates Big Data sharing with all participants in the global connected vehicle industry and helps stakeholders create smart mobility solutions, covering passenger and freight mobility," said Mugundhan Deenadayalan, Senior Research Analyst. "CONNVEX, essentially, catalyzes innovative business models by expediting the time-to-market of cost-effective and customizable telematics solutions."

The company has established a comprehensive network and deep footprint in various industry verticals, as well as 35+ vocations and duty cycles. Notably, it was a pioneer in offering an AI-based digital load-matching platform, BigRoad Freight, which personalizes shipment opportunities to owner-operators and fleets that want to avoid empty miles. Another AI-based solution for video telematics, Vision, supports driver coaching and provides proof of action by recording only specific instances of traffic violations and storing short video clips in the mobile application. Additionally, it developed a best-in-class vehicle sharing solution that allows fleets to optimize resources, as well as reduce carbon footprint and operating expenses.

The company has extended the advantage of its strong product portfolio by seeking out strategic alliances with leading companies across several verticals. This includes connected vehicle partnerships with leading global OEMs, such as General Motors, Mitsubishi, and Toyota, and at least two to three more OEM partnerships in 2019, making it the most active telematics solutions provider for vehicle manufacturers. Furthermore, it has been developing and strengthening partnerships with commercial vehicle Tier-1 suppliers of powertrain, chassis, and safety systems.

"Fleet Complete was one of the most successful telematics and Big Data analytics providers of 2018, having delivered fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions to fleets of all sizes," noted Deenadayalan. "Through innovation, the CONNVEX platform, mutually beneficial partnerships, and an unmatched year-over-year growth rate of approximately 45 percent from 2017 to 2018, Fleet Complete has emerged as a mover in the telematics market in North America."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 500,000 subscribers and over 35,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as General Motors, Toyota, Mitsubishi Australia, and Cummins, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com