The 13th Edition of REI Expo Promises to Bolster India's Image as a Clean Energy Champion

The 13th edition of Renewable Energy India 2019 Expo observed a grand opening on the first day by Informa Markets in India ( formerly UBM India ), with participation from leading international stakeholders and experts from across the globe at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

Over the years, REI has been established as the most comprehensive, reputed and Asia's largest expo in this domain where the green community congregates to discuss the trends, addresses challenges and showcases the best and most innovative technological solutions available to overcome them. This year, the event brought together decision makers and influencers as well as technical experts and professionals from leading companies involved in the renewable energy generation, transmission and distribution to regulatory framework and its challenges.

The expo commenced with an opening ceremony where global and national leaders, from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, EY India Power & Utilities Leader, and Freiburg among others joined hands to encourage World Energy Sustainability along with key government dignitaries from Brazil, government of India, state of Madhya Pradesh, State of Telangana to highlight benefits & future plans.

The panel was graced by key dignitaries - Mr. Justin Wu, Head of APAC, Bloomberg New Energy Finance; Mr. Somesh Kumar, EY India Power & Utilities Leader; Shri Ajay Mishra, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Telangana; Shri Manu Srivastava, IAS, Principal Secretary, New & Renewable Energy Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Prof. Eicke R. Weber, Former Director, Fraunhofer ISE, Freiburg; Dr. Michael K. Dorsey, Co-founder and Principal of Around the Corner Capital, Partner, IberSun (Spain/USA) & Pahal Solar (India); Md. Enamul Karim Pavel, Head of Renewable Energy, IDCOL, Bangladesh; Md. Enamul Karim Pavel, Head of Renewable Energy, IDCOL, Bangladesh; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets in India and Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Group Director, Informa Markets in India.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India , India, said, "Renewable Energy India 2019 Expo, provides an unique and incredible platform which brings policy makers and industry experts together under one roof to discuss overall concerns of the industry and best ways to manage them. The show has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the few morale boosting and reliable channels for business, innovations, trendspotting and networking to move the industry forward in spite of its dynamism in recent times. With a plethora of associations, government bodies, independent leaders, industry experts to discuss market trends, investments, technology innovations, the show will give industry professionals an invaluable insight into the path the sector is carving for itself. Despite a certain plateau we observe, the spectrum of renewable energy is going on a double-digit growth and REI is perfectly positioned to match its pace and enhance its viability."

The dignitaries present on the first day at the event were Somesh Kumar, Partner adouble-digittr &Utilities), Ernst & Young LLP; Ashish Khanna, President Renewables, Tata Power & MD & CEO, Tata Power Solar; Simon Stolp, Lead Energy Specialist, World Bank; Shaji John, Head- Business Development Domestic & Global Renewables Business L&T; Daniel Liu, Managing Director South Asia, Jinko Solar; Dr. Anuvrat Joshi, Head Business Development, Cleantech Solar; Arvind Reddy, CEO, Innolia Energy Pvt. Ltd; Santosh Khatesal, Managing Director, Enerparc Energy Pvt. Ltd.; and A.K. Jain, Managing Director, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL) amidst an august industry gathering.

Utilizing this opportunity, the Indo-German Energy Forum hosted the discussion on business opportunities in residential solar and AgroPhotovoltaics, while PV magazine hosted a discussion on best practice guidelines for large scale projects, O&M and installation led by Jonathan Gifford, Editor in Chief Global, PV magazine group and Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, CEO, National Solar Energy Federation of India.

Leading associations like Indian Bio Gas Association, Indo German Energy Forum, Solar Business Club, All India Solar Industries, APVIA, Indo German Chamber of Commerce, Skill Council for Green Jobs, National Solar Energy Federation of India and GIZ, among others

International Solar Energy Society, Indo-German Energy Forum SO, Natural Resources Defense Council, Global Energy Storage Alliance, Standards and research, Skill Council for Green Jobs, supported REI 2019 to accelerate discussion around, best practices in the domain, distribution and role of startups in renewable energy.

For more information on the expo, please visit: https://www.renewableenergyindiaexpo.com/

