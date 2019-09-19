Innovative Technologies Presented at CE China 2019

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparations for the upcoming CE China, a global IFA event, are gaining even more momentum with exhibitors announcing innovative technologies to be presented at the trade show from 19 to 21 September 2019 in Guangzhou. CE China is designed to be China's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances brands in China. Global brands like Haier, Midea and Severin will once again take part at CE China, while Beurer, Sennheiser, Kuvings, Miji, Vifa and Skyworth, as well as new partners CHEARI, Chinas Household Electric Appliance Research Institute, will be participating for the first time. This year, CE China connects brands from around the world with local and pan-Asian retailers right after IFA Berlin in one of the most important cities for trade shows in China.

Leading Chinese brands at CE China

Haier is one of the world's top-selling home appliance companies. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells products including air conditioners, mobile phones, computers, microwave ovens, washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions.

Midea is an international brand for home appliances. Acquiring the HA section of Toshiba in 2016, Midea set an important landmark in the company's globalization endeavour. Therefor Toshiba products will be part of Midea's presentation.

Konka looks forward to great things. After China becomes the world's largest LCD panel production base, the Chinese color TV brand Konka marches into overseas market. The brand already covers the European, North and South American an Pan-Asian market. Now Africa will be added with an cooperation with Egypt's largest e-commerce platform Jumia.

Skyworth is known for its smart home audio and video products. At CE China the brand will show also HD smart set-top boxes for large-screen home entertainment systems, 4K smart home projections, smart TV audio and wireless conference boxes for conference scenes. Skyworth have won for these products the iF and red dot award for their innovative design.

IFA Retail University

The IFA Retail University is a useful platform for international brands and over 300 Asian sales representatives. International brands can present their products and strategies in 20-minute power briefings. This brings them together with Asian retailers. The Chinese Retail Giant Suning is co-initiator of IFA Retail University.

TV-Footage service for media free of charge

International broadcast partner TVT.media is producing comprehensive video material of CE China 2019 on site for journalists, TV newsrooms and online media. For video clips, interviews and footage of CE China 2019 please visit IFA Global Broadcast Center (www.ifa-gbc.com). Usage of footage is free of charge. Copies are requested.

