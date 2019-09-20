Pre-booking begins for iPhone 11 series in India: Pricing details, offers

Starting today, the iPhone 11 series, unveiled at Apple's Sept 11 event, is available for pre-booking in India via leading e-commerce sites Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall. All the three models under the series, namely, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be released on September 28.

On Flipkart, The Apple iPhone 11 series is available for purchase on no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Bank offers include Rs 6000 instant discount on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Rs 7,000 off iPhone 11 Pro Max on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, while buyers can get up to Rs 14650 off on exchange.

On Paytm Mall, buyers can get an instant discount worth Rs.6000 using HDFC Credit and Debit Card and an additional Rs 5,000 cashback on exchange, while Amazon buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 7,200 on exchange. Bank offers include Rs 6000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card and Credit/Debit EMI transactions on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro Max; 5 percent Instant Discount on Axis bank Credit EMI and 10 percent Instant Discount on Axis Bank Debit EMI transactions and 5 percent Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card.

The Apple iPhone 11 is available in six attractive colors: White, Red, Black, Purple, Green, and Yellow and is priced at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model, Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model and Rs 79,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available in four unique colors: Silver, Gold, Midnight Green, and Space Grey and carries a price tag of Rs 99,900 for the 64GB base variant, Rs 1,13,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,31, 900 for the 512GB storage variant.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB base variant, Rs 1,23,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,41,900 for the 512GB storage model.

Specifications

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 boasts a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm) Liquid Retina HD display with a 1792 x 828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi, 625 nits max brightness and Faster faceID feature for secure facial authentication. With the IP68 rating, the iphone 11 is water-resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

The iphone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic Chip Processor, fastest ever processor in a smartphone coupled with third‑generation Neural Engine and runs on iOS 13. It houses a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with slow-mo capabilities and dual-camera array on the back that includes a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 4K video recording up to 60 fps. Additional camera features include Auto image stabilization, Photo geotagging, Night Mode, Time-lapse, Slo-mo support for 1080p at 120 fps, Cinematic video stabilization, Next-generation Smart HDR for Photos and Extended dynamic range.

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch (14.73 cm) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness and is water-resistant up to 4 meters for 30 minutes with the IP68 rating.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 6.5-inch (16.51 cm) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2688 x 1242-pixel resolution. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are powered by the all-new A13 Bionic Chip Processor with faster GPU and third-generation faster neural engine and run on iOS 13.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max feature a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and Brighter True Tone flash and triple rear camera module that incorporates a 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and 100 percent focus pixels, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view. Additional camera features include digital zoom up to 10x, Optical Image Stabilization, Next-generation Smart HDR, 4K video at 60fps with extended dynamic range, Portrait Lighting, Audi Zoom, advanced red‑eye correction and more.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max provide all-day battery life with fast-charging capabilities and support Face ID, one of the most secure facial authentication methods in a smartphone.