Dr. Ashok Tanwar's Milk Bottle Challenge on Likee Social Media App Goes Viral

Likee, a short video, live broadcast, and social community, launched a pro-youth, health-oriented campaign called #MilkBottleChallenge.

Launched just a few weeks ago by the youth leader and political activist, Dr. Ashok Tanwar, the #MilkBottleChallenge gained popularity not only amongst the youth of Haryana but with people pan India. In the context, many interesting videos on Likee are now being shared. One such video is of a centenarian drinking not just one liter, but a bucket full of milk at once.

"As it has been said that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind; for the prosperity and wellness of my body and mind, I shall drink a bottle of milk at once!," records the video shared by Dr. Tanwar. He further mentioned, "India, especially Haryana, has been a land where rivers of milk would flow. A popular adage for Haryana has been - 'Desan me des Haryana, Jit doodh dahi ka khaana...' Sadly, the youth today is becoming prone to drugs and alcohol and we want to popularize our original health-focused wonder drink, Milk, amongst them and choose Likee as a medium as that is the place where youth are spending most of their social media time."

A noble initiative by a political activist, Likee's strategy of making the youth healthy, also worked like a charm for Dr. Tanwar, who has become the first public figure to gain 1 million+ followers on Likee in the fastest time frame.

The campaign has become so popular that it is now attracting citizens globally, and variants of challenges are debuting on Likee and even some vegan organizations have prompted participation in promoting healthier habits.

The rules of the challenge are quite simple: Gulp down a liter of milk and post the video on Likee nominating three more friends. If the user is unable to finish the milk then they have to pick three plastic bottles and post a picture while throwing those in a recycle bin. So, the challenge gives a dual message, i.e., 'say no to drugs' and also 'recycle the plastic waste'.

Seeing the success of the campaign, Mr. Gavin, Chief Global Strategist, Likee said, "This is the first time that Likee has collaborated with a political activist for a social cause. We are glad to see the humongous participation and encourage more and more activists to initiate such social campaigns, encouraging the youth towards healthy lifestyle and sustainability."

About Dr. Ashok Tanwar

Dr. Ashok Tanwar is an Indian politician, youth leader, and political activist. He is the former President of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, a former Member of Parliament from Sirsa and Secretary, All India Congress Committee. He was the youngest person to become the President of the Indian Youth Congress.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998648/Dr_Ashok_Tanwar_Milk_Bottle_Challenge.jpg