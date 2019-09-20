Peanut allergy experimental treatments spark hope but are controversial

Peanut allergy is getting increasingly common in recent years and if you have it or know someone who has it, you know how severe it is. There is no cure for the disease as of now but an experimental treatment is coming as good news to many and giving a ray of hope to thousands of others as its success becomes popular, as reported by Today.

A popular study also quoted in the Wikipedia page of disease says that peanut allergy is recognized "as one of the most severe food allergies due to its prevalence, persistency, and potential severity of the allergic reaction."

Many schools across the United States now declare that they are "nut-free", as the disease get more common among children. People who are suffering from peanut allergy have to maintain a very strict lifestyle, from restrictions on flying in planes to "wiping doors" before entering. It is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks and Mayo Clinic says that the symptoms can be life-threatening.

The new study that has given a new hope to many works like this, it says that patients can build tolerance for peanuts by slowly increasing the amount of peanut intake. It is reported that an estimated 67-80 percent of patients who enroll for the experimental tests are able to consume a peanut or more after completing the treatment.

The experimental treatments, however, have been at the heart of controversies as many people claim that it is ineffective. But despite these claims, the news has given a ray of hope to thousands of patients who have to make very strict lifestyle choices due to peanut allergy.