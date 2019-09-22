US Domestic News Summary: Lorena weakens to a tropical storm as it nears mainland Mexico

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Lorena weakens to a tropical storm as it nears mainland Mexico

Hurricane Lorena weakened to a tropical storm as it approached northwestern Mexico on Saturday, bringing with it heavy wind and rain, U.S. forecasters said. On Saturday afternoon, Lorena had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles (80 km) per hour as it moved north, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a report. 'Howdy, Modi!': Thousands, plus Trump, due at Texas rally for India's leader

Some 50,000 Indian-Americans are due to pack into a Houston stadium Sunday for a rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a rare mass show of support for a foreign leader on U.S. soil. The event gives Modi, a nationalist facing international criticism over a recent crackdown in disputed Kashmir, a chance to energize his relationship with Indian-Americans who are active political supporters. Trump, meanwhile, will face a largely foreign-born audience that may not prove receptive to his typical strident anti-immigrant messages. Stealth bomber for Area 51 crowd? U.S. military unit apologizes for tweet

A U.S. military unit apologized on Saturday and deleted a tweet that used the specter of a stealth bomber being deployed against any young people who tried to break into the Area 51 base in Nevada. The tweet, posted on Friday on the Twitter account of the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), took aim at UFO fans and curiosity seekers who poured into the Nevada desert this week, after an online campaign to "storm" the U.S. military base long rumored to house government secrets about extraterrestrial life and spaceships. Warren, Sanders to visit striking GM workers as the dispute continues

Two major Democratic presidential candidates plan to visit striking General Motors workers in Detroit in the coming days as a five-day-old labor dispute threatens to enter its second week. Senator Elizabeth Warren will join workers on the picket line outside GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant on Sunday, while Senator Bernie Sanders will do the same on Wednesday. GM has received harsh criticism from Democrats for shifting health insurance costs for its striking workers union as its members walked the picket line for the second day on Tuesday. U.S. Democratic presidential hopefuls vie to wow voters at Iowa steak fry

Democrats vying for the nomination to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump tried to make a splash on Saturday as they entered a party steak fry in Des Moines, Iowa, the state that will host the first nominating contest in early February. U.S. Senator Kamala Harris marched in accompanied by a drumline. Former U.S. housing chief Julian Castro danced alongside a mariachi band. Supporters of former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke launched a makeshift boat with his campaign poster. Two women wore U.S. pennies fashioned out of cardboard, costumed as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax. Shooting at South Carolina bar leaves two dead, eight wounded

Police in South Carolina were hunting for suspects on Saturday after at least one person opened fire before dawn at a crowded bar in the city of Lancaster, killing two people and wounding eight others, officials said. The shooter was still at large and it was not immediately clear if anyone else also opened fire during the incident inside the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. U.S., Honduras discuss temporary work opportunities for Hondurans

The United States and Honduras are discussing how to increase temporary legal employment opportunities for Hondurans in the United States, as the governments work to hammer out details of an immigration agreement. In a joint statement issued Saturday, the governments said they would have another round of meetings next week "to ensure that our enhanced cooperation conforms to each nations' legal requirements while also advancing our mutual objectives." Biden's LGBTQ record draws scrutiny at Iowa presidential forum

Former Vice President Joe Biden's decades-long record on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues was scrutinized on Friday in Iowa at the first major forum focused on the topic during the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating contest. Biden was questioned at the multi-candidate event on Friday night about his votes as a U.S. senator from Delaware on legislation that included the "don't ask, don't tell" policy that prohibited openly gay individuals from serving in the U.S. military and a law defining marriage as between a man and a woman. Biden urges investigation into Trump Ukraine call

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, on Saturday called for an investigation into reports that President Donald Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son. "This appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power. To get on the phone with a foreign leader who is looking for help from the United States and ask about me and imply things … this is outrageous," a visibly angry Biden said while campaigning in Iowa. California, other states take Trump to court over auto emissions rules

A group of 23 states on Friday sued to block the Trump administration from undoing California's authority to set strict car pollution rules, one of the biggest U.S. battles over climate change. On the day that young people around the world staged protests demanding action on climate, the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington was the first round in a legal battle that many expect will outlast Trump's presidency.

