Skyscanner Hits 100m Monthly Users and Reveals New Mission for Travellers

Skyscanner has today launched a global brand re-fresh and has announced hitting the significant milestone of 100m peak monthly active users (MAUs). The travel company is now a leader in the sector, and today declared a bold mission to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel, to meet the needs of both today's traveller and the travellers of tomorrow.

Skyscanner also today revealed that it has put more than 172m flight passengers in the air in the past 12 months*, more than many major airlines, with the value of flight tickets bought through Skyscanner in 2018 estimated at US$23.7bn**.

These significant milestones coincide with a global brand refresh for Skyscanner, as it looks to demonstrate its position as one of the leaders in travel. Skyscanner was founded more than 15 years ago and has spent much of that time being at the forefront of travel and innovation, originally as a pioneer in flight search and now across travel, helping people find and book the best options for flights, hotels and car hire.

Skyscanner CEO Bryan Dove commented: "We know that today's travellers expect a seamless, mobile first experience. They're also increasingly aware of the impact travel can have on our environment. As a leader in the industry, we care deeply and have a responsibility in ensuring the joy of travel is something that can be experienced both today and in the future. Our new mission and brand refresh encapsulate this ethos, while our global scale and growth trajectory give us an incredible platform to lead the transformation of travel."

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner launched in 2003 originally as pioneers in flight search and now across travel, working with 1200 partners such as airlines, hotels, online travel agents (OTAs) and car hire companies, to help people in 52 countries and more than 30 languages find and book the best travel options for their trips.

Skyscanner's apps have been downloaded over 90m times and over 60% of Skyscanner's users now interact with the brand via a mobile device. Skyscanner is also one of the leading companies involved in the Duke of Sussex's Travalyst initiative aimed at transforming the future of travel.

For more information, visit: https://www.skyscanner.co.in/about-us/

References:

100m monthly active/unique users across all domains and apps. *August 2018 to July 2019 inclusive **GMV: total value of flight tickets purchased through Skyscanner

