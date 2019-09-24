Red Dot Design Award Winner iBall's Musi Twins Now Available on Amazon

iBall is all set to raise the bar for innovation in technology with its awarding-winning one-of-a-kind Musi Twins Bluetooth Speakers. The Musi Twins has been recognized with the title of Best Product Design by the prestigious Red Dot Award 2019. This product, featuring a set of detachable speakers that are truly wireless and holds water-resistant capabilities, has been carefully engineered for the Indian millennial.

With a 360° sound stage and detachable for stereo sound, Musi Twins is a top of the line speaker with uncompromising sound quality. Its unmistakable clarity ensures that it is an ideal product for those who seek top-notch quality from their audio devices without compromising on aesthetics. Designed so that two Musi Twins can be connected together and converted into 1 Master Bluetooth Speaker, it offers a highly customized music experience to consumers.

A lifestyle product for the youth of the country, Musi Twins features an eye-catching design and is available in a range of fun colours including red, black and green, ensuring that it stands out from the crowd.

A two-in-one IPX7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, and water-resistant up to a depth of 1 meter, this product is built for those who love to make a splash. Moreover, it ensures that the weather won't put a damper on one's entertainment. From house parties to long road-trips, iBall's Musi Twins will find a place for itself in the heart and landscape of the modern Indian.

Promising up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and a hands-free with a built-in mic, this flagship product from iBall is poised to disrupt the category and cement its position in the home of the Indian consumer.

Musi Twins is now available exclusively on Amazon. With top of the line features and an attractive price, it makes for the ideal Diwali gifting option for those who are looking for products that are uncompromising, innovative and perfect for the whole family.

With this launch, iBall has set a new benchmark for the category with a product that defines its commitment to create products for Generation-i, the informed, innovative and inspired Indian.

For more information on Musi Twins, please visit https://www.amazon.in/stores/iBall-generationi/iBall-generationi/page/2ABF6606-815F-4D41-9062-80C4358A1326?channel=Store%20share%20-%20Twitter

About iBall

iBall is India's premier home-grown tech accessory brand. Founded in 2001, iBall has touched over 100 million users through 20 sales offices, 5000 trade partners, 1,00,000 active retailers, and 500+ service centres. iBall has now set its sights on capturing India's informed and tech-savvy buyers through online and modern retail. iBall 2.0 addresses the new Indian - informed, innovative & inspired. They are generation 'i'. www.iball.co.in