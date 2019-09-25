Uber India Drives up Safety Awareness With 'Safety Never Stops' Campaign

To raise awareness of its safety processes as well as technology enabled safety features and to ensure that riders effectively use these during trips, Uber, the world's largest mobility platform, has launched a two-month long 'Safety Never Stops' campaign in five different languages across India.

During the campaign, Uber will reach out to its consumers through a 360 degree amplification plan covering print, radio, digital, social and other channels to ensure greater awareness of its safety features.

Uber's latest safety marketing campaign will also unveil an innovative and powerful in-ride briefing video to highlight various safety features hosted within the Uber app in India, like call anonymisation to protect the privacy of riders; comprehensive background checks of drivers; reminders to Check Your Ride before boarding; Share Trip for one's peace of mind; 24/7 Safety Helpline for any urgent assistance during the trip; and insurance for riders.

Campaign Video Link

Uber Newsroom Post Link

Commenting on the launch of the safety campaign, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said,"At Uber, your safety is paramount to us. To strengthen our commitment to the safety of our customers, awareness of our various safety features is the key. That is why we have introduced the Safety Never Stops campaign to educate our users about features that will help us make the platform safer."

Sonal Dabral, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy APAC, said, "Like always it has been a pleasure to partner with Uber for one more important campaign - "Safety Never Stops". It's a serious message so the campaign was conceptualised using the metaphor of an airline safety briefing. Also because the number of pioneering and innovative safety features Uber has launched for rider safety could rival the safety features of any airline. We hope it acts as a friendly reminder to consumers of the existence of these features so that if they ever need to use them, they have no doubt."

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.