The best just got better: SHL reimagines the Occupational Personality Questionnaire (OPQ)

SHL's Occupational Personality Questionnaire (OPQ), the most powerful and globally implemented assessment to measure behavioral styles in the workplace, is now faster, more intuitive and focused on user experience.

SHL's scientific expertise, led by over 300 industrial organizational psychologists and backed by over 45 billion data points, provides the most robust predictor of job performance available – and the best just got better.

SHL's reimagined OPQ combines leading science and technology to provide an exceptional user experience. Response times are up to 50% faster, and it significantly reduces the effort required to produce the same rich level of insight. Contextual messages create greater engagement with participants throughout the assessment. Best of all, these enhancements were achieved without compromising the psychometric underpinnings of the assessment that so many organizations have come to trust, which cannot be said for other non-scientific and unproven assessments.

Companies rely on assessments like the OPQ for deep people insights and a positive recruitment experience to help them succeed in the ultra-competitive market for top talent. In addition, the OPQ is critical for the ongoing development of hired and existing talent.

"The OPQ has been completely reimagined as an engaging, participant-focused experience. We've taken our great science and made it simpler, faster, and more fun," said Ken Lahti, SHL's Chief Science and Innovation Officer.

This is the latest in a series of major tech advances by SHL in its drive to bring increased innovation to the talent insight sector. Award-winning cognitive assessment technology, video assessments and a data visualization tool that measures digital readiness are some of the latest additions to SHL's growing product portfolio.

Learn more about the reimagined OPQ or SHL's other leading assessment solutions.

