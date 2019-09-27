OPPO Reno2 F, the Power-packed Performer, Set to hit the Market on 4th October

OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the online pre-booking of Reno2 F smartphone. It would be commencing at 12 pm from 28th September till 3rdOctober 2019 on Amazon. Priced at ₹25,990, the smartphone has a quad camera setup (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), impressive storage of 8GB+128GB for superior performance and many other features that will surely elevate the overall smartphone experience. This India-first device launched as a part of the Reno2 series will be available on sale starting 4thOctober 2019 across all offline stores and online on Amazon.

In line with its objective to deliver phenomenal experience to customers, OPPO is providing compelling offers and discounts for offline consumers, 4th October onwards. They can get 10% cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI transactions and consumer loans till 31stOctober 2019. Consumers can get 0 down payment options from Bajaj Finserv and EMI Options are also available from IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services.

Users with Jio service can enjoy 100% additional data on ₹198 and ₹299 plans. Vodafone and Idea consumers can get ₹3,750 Cashback & 250GB additional data with ₹255 recharge. Airtel users can also get double data and unlimited calling with ₹249 recharge. Consumers can also avail an additional 10% on exchange value from Instacash.

On pre-booking of the smartphone on Amazon, consumers can avail attractive offers. Reno2 F will be available at an additional exchange offer of ₹4,000 and a no cost EMI of upto 9 months. Additionally, Jio users can also avail double data offer. These offers will be available till 31stOctober 2019.

Reno2 F is also offering complete damage protection offer to consumers which shall be valid from 28th September to 31stOctober 2019, inclusive of both days. Terms and conditions will be applicable.

OPPO Reno2 F ticks all the boxes in innovation and aesthetics. It is packed with a 48MP quad-camera setup that provides ultra-clear images. Along with this, the device features 6.53' AMOLED screen, with 2340x1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6%, made from toughened 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass. It has an Ultra Night Mode 2.0 for clear night shots even under dim lighting conditions. At the front, the smartphone comes with OPPO Reno2 F has 16MP rising camera. Reno2 F will be sporting two exciting colours - Sky White and Ocean Blue. The smartphone supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery for an uninterrupted user experience.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.