PMS Bazaar Launches Much Awaited PMS & AIF Event - PMS & AIF Summit 2.0

PMS Bazaar, India's First online portal for PMS & AIF comparison, Investment and analytics, will launch the much anticipated PMS & AIF Summit 2.0, on 18 October, 2019 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. Envisioning with the befitting theme of 'The Next Big shift' the PMS & AIF Summit 2.0, aims to imbibe the right knowledge on PMS & AIF.

PMS & AIF Industry has been growing robustly for the past 5 years. PMS investor count has significantly increased from 40,104 in September-2014 to 1,44,879 clients in Jun-2019, which is absolute growth of 261.26%. The assets under management (AUM) of discretionary PMS has grown from INR 6,96,449.23 Crore in September 2014 to INR 13,28,285.45 Crore in June-2019. AIF commitments has grown from INR 16,736.46 Crore in September-2014 to INR 2,82,148.35 Crore in March-2019. The Summit 2.0 is promoted by the PMS bazaar, in order to make investors and Advisors community to benefit from the future exponential growth potential of PMS & AIF.

Credited with the accolades of every delegate participated in the previous year's event, who were glued to their seats for the entire session; there is widespread belief that PMS bazaar will surely make the summit PMS & AIF 2.0 even more enthralling.

The Summit will provide the current and right information from the Leaders of the PMS & AIF about;

Need for PMS Need for AIF The Industry Various PMS & AIF products offerings PMS & AIF Investment philosophy Equity market outlook

The Summit will display tell-tale signals empirically, which are pointing towards the PMS & AIF industry as 'The Next Big shift'. Noted Veterans of the industry will be deliberating their knowledge, to quote a few, Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal, Mr. Bharat Shah of ASK, Mr. Nimesh Shah of ICICI-Pru, Mr. Balasubramanian of Aditya Birla, Mr. Shankar Sharma of First Global, Mr. Hiren Ved of Alchemy, Mr. Anup Maheshwari of IIFL, and so on the list goes.

The event will provide fantastic opportunity to investors, financial Advisors, Wealth Managers, Family Offices, Research analysts, Product Team from wealth counters and Company Executives, to interact and get insights on PMS & AIF from the Industry Veterans.

About PMS Bazaar:

PMS Bazaar is first-of-its-kind aggregate platform in India for PMS & AIF (Portfolio Management Services & Alternative Investment Funds) to serve the Investors and Advisor community to imbibe PMS & AIF Knowledge and provide comprehensive PMS & AIF aggregate Data, comparison, investments, analytics, independent research and investment advice. PMS Bazaar serves Ultra HNI Investors, Advisors, Wealth Managers, Family Offices and Portfolio Managers for all their PMS & AIF needs, PMS Bazaar has 9000+ Registered users as on Aug 2019 .



For more information, visit https://pmsbazaar.com/

Media Contact:

Pallavarajan R

Founder - Director

PMS Bazaar