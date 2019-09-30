Happiest Minds is Among Top 25 India's Best Workplaces for Women

Happiest Minds Technologies, a digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced being recognized among top 25 India's Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying Best Workplaces world over. Every year, Great Place to Work® partners with more than 900 organizations in India and after a rigorous assessment, identifies the best of them as Great Workplaces. 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' is a celebration of the best work cultures in the country, especially the ones that have made work environments feel welcome and safe for their women employees.

Great Place to Work® Recognition is a 'Gold Standard' - the most prestigious and the most credible employer brand recognition in the world. Happiest Minds has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and excelling on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. This is the first year that Happiest Minds has been named to the ranking.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "I am delighted that we are recognized by Great Place to Work and this is a testament of our commitment to gender fairness and women development at our workplace."

"Approximately one fifth of the company's workforce comprises of women. Under the Diversity & Inclusion Program (D&I), Happiest Minds has differentiated initiatives in the areas of Women Wellness, Women Safety and Women Care," says Deepti Moolya, Senior Manager, People Practice and D&I Lead at Happiest Minds.

Sharon S Rajkumar, PhD, General Manager and Happiness Evangelist said "Happiest Minds has an inclusive work culture where everyone is recognized, respected & celebrated for their individual abilities and contribution."

Earlier this year, Happiest Minds has been ranked 4th among IT Services companies and 42nd across all industries in 'India's Best Companies To Work For 2019' study by The Economic Times and Great Place to Work® Institute.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds, the Mindful IT company enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers. We deliver seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, AI & cognitive computing, Internet of Things, cloud, security, SDN-NFV, RPA, blockchain, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.

