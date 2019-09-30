International Development News
Two minors go missing in Shimla

PTI Shimla
Updated: 30-09-2019 12:22 IST
Two minors who had come to Shimla along with their family to take part in the 550th celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev allegedly went missing from Mall Road here, police said on Monday. Gurdarshan Singh's had come to Shimla with his family including his two sons - Anikesh Singh (15) and Manjeet Singh (13) to take part in the state level celebrations at Bru Sahib Gurdwara in Pachhad of Sirmour district.

Singh's two kids went missing on Sunday, police said. A case under section 363 of IPC has been registered at Shimla's Sadar police station, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the two kids.

COUNTRY : India
