Bajaj Finserv Returns With its #FitForLife Campaign Promoting Lifecare Finance for a Healthy Heart

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is back with its #FitForLife campaign to promote Lifecare Finance for a healthy heart. Every year, September 29th is observed as World Heart Day. In keeping with this day, the company is creating awareness about how one should listen to their heart, when it shows signs of trouble and avail the best possible treatments without any compromise on expenditure.

Under the #FitForLife campaign, customers can avail hassle-free EMI options for a range of fitness and wellness products and as well as preventive and corrective treatments of the heart available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Customers can click here and avail finance on easy EMIs for both preventive measures such as bariatric surgery, fitness equipment, or gym memberships; and diagnostic and heart care treatments, such as angiography, pacemaker implants, renal angioplasty and others at any of the 2,700+ partner hospitals and clinics across the country. EMIs on fitness equipment start at Rs.999 and for heart-related treatments, it starts from at Rs.1818.

How to use the Health EMI Card this World Heart Day

The Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is a financial solution that customers can use to access Lifecare Finance covering a range of preventive and diagnostic cardiovascular treatments on No Cost EMIs. Lifecare finance is available for existing and new customers of Bajaj Finserv. Customers with the Bajaj Finserv EMI card can walk into any of the company's partner clinics/hospitals and simply swipe their card to avail the treatments. Customers without the Bajaj Finserv EMI card could simply connect with the company's representative at the medical center and get instant approvals by providing the relevant KYC documents.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI option comes without any extra charges, no hidden costs and most importantly, easy payment options.

Here's a snapshot of the offerings:

Diagnostic measures: Lifecare on EMIs

For existing heart patients, it is more important than ever to devote special attention to the heart and if need be, undergo surgeries and avail efficient after-care services. Depending on their medical condition and history, customers may need to undergo the following procedures.

Angiography

CABG (On/off pump)

Permanent Pacemaker Implantation

Coronary angioplasty (PTCA)

Peripheral angioplasty

Temp Pacemaker Implantation

Valve Replacement

EPS and RFA

DVR - double valve replacement

Renal angioplasty

Thus, to keep both finances and health in check, customers can avail Lifecare Finance from Bajaj Finserv to fund all medical needs with a loan of up to Rs. 4.5 lakh and repay over a comfortable tenor.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

