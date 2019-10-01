Customers Demand Fast, Reliable Wi-Fi, ASSIA Commande Delivers

Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA®) the market-leading supplier of AI-driven broadband and Wi-Fi optimization software announced the Commande initiative. ASSIA Commande enables service providers' Wi-Fi management solutions to work with any Wi-Fi routers and any middleware solutions and to interoperate, scale, and evolve with technology and standards. Commande specifically addresses Wi-Fi management, leveraging ASSIA's global expertise and understanding of over 125 million access connections including Wi-Fi.

"No one should accept second-rate Wi-Fi. Since 2010, ASSIA has helped carriers bring robust Wi-Fi to consumers globally," said John Cioffi, ASSIA CEO and Chairman. "We believe no other Wi-Fi management product works with as many different routers, middleware solutions, and gateways. We've tested over 100 in our labs, including Askey, Arcadyan, CommScope, Hitron, Mitrastar, Sagemcom, Sercomm, and Technicolor."

While many Wi-Fi management solutions require the carrier to buy new Wi-Fi routers, with ASSIA Commande carriers can improve customers' experience without the expense of replacing the equipment in nearly every home. Commande focuses the variety of systems, devices, and links that deliver home internet and Wi-Fi service, assuring interoperability with the diverse choices of middleware, software virtualization systems, customer-premises gateways, application devices, and network terminals—regardless of vendor. Commande supports fiber, DSL, cable, and even 4G and 5G fixed wireless. It is ready to deploy across all the technologies in a carrier's network.

Commitment to Interoperability and Standards

Wi-Fi management has become a defining factor for the delivery of internet-access services, but the industry has been fragmented by various middleware approaches that are not specifically designed to focus on Wi-Fi management. The market has seen the announcement of a variety of proprietary Wi-Fi solutions, which are difficult to deploy and scale, and lack smooth interoperability, because they are aligned with specific middleware technology and/or customer-premises products. Service providers can find themselves locked-in by these suboptimal approaches. This lock-in risk increases as service providers attempt to evolve, innovate, and incorporate emerging standards such as Wi-Fi 6 and Mesh, and this is where ASSIA's Commande initiative enters to assist these service providers avoid this lock-in for Wi-Fi management.

As part of the Commande initiative, ASSIA commits to continue to participate in and support the standards that help service providers deploy an infrastructure that interoperates, scales, evolves, and incorporates best-in-class value-add services. ASSIA is an active member and contributor to standards bodies and has been since its inception. ASSIA contributes to the Wi-Fi Alliance, Broadband Forum, NICC, ITU-T, ETSI Network Functions Virtualization Industry Specification Group, and Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA).

Commande Initiative Components

The components of the Commande Initiative include ASSIA's:

Broadband-to-the-Device solutions that currently support wireline, Wi-Fi, and mobile broadband

that currently support wireline, Wi-Fi, and mobile broadband Expertise and IP using AI and Machine Learning to optimize resource management (including ASSIA's Ergodic Spectrum Management) and customer quality of experience

using AI and Machine Learning to optimize resource management (including ASSIA's Ergodic Spectrum Management) and customer quality of experience Cloud-based Diagnostics capabilities that streamline customer care through AI-based service recommendations to call center agents and field technicians

capabilities that streamline customer care through AI-based service recommendations to call center agents and field technicians Intellectual Property license for ASSIA's Wi-Fi innovations and management

For More Information

David Stevenson , ASSIA Chief Revenue Officer (dstevenson@assia-inc.com)

, ASSIA Chief Revenue Officer (dstevenson@assia-inc.com) Tuncay Cil , ASSIA Chief Strategy Officer (tcil@assia-inc.com)

Related Links

Other News

Also announced today, ASSIA CEO and Chairman will deliver a keynote speech on "Ergodic Spectrum Management (ESM)" at the IEEE 5G-World Forum on October 2nd in Dresden, Germany. Read the press release "5G and Complementary Wireless Advances for Fast, Reliable Home Wi-Fi" at https://www.assia-inc.com/about-us/news-press-releases/.

About ASSIA®

Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA®) develops innovative technologies for service providers that improve internet connectivity worldwide. ASSIA's market-leading AI-driven solutions make internet connections run faster and more reliably by optimizing the performance of whatever infrastructure is in place, including copper, fiber, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G. When internet service providers deploy ASSIA solutions, they grow revenues, increase customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiencies, and deliver new multimedia content to the broadband and Wi-Fi-enabled home. As a result, internet users have a better quality of experience at an affordable cost. ASSIA is a strategic partner and trusted solutions vendor to over 38 service providers worldwide with more than 125 million broadband and Wi-Fi lines under contract in 18 countries, across 5 continents. ASSIA was founded and is led by Dr. John Cioffi, renowned expert in DSL technology and professor emeritus of electrical engineering at Stanford University. The company is a significant contributor to standards bodies such as the Wi-Fi Alliance, Broadband Forum, NICC, ITU, and ETSI. ASSIA holds over 500 patents.

Expresse®, ClearView®, and CloudCheck® are registered trademarks of ASSIA. "ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

Media Contact:

Rich Guth

ASSIA

(415) 800-8284

pr@assia-inc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003961/ASSIA_Inc_Commande.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585613/ASSIA_Logo.jpg

