MSI Range of Laptops Offers Attractive Discounts This Festive Season

With festivities just around the corner, it is time to invest in new gadgets. In their ongoing efforts to make the festive season more delightful for their customers, MSI is offering huge discounts and other rewarding offers on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and cashback offers on Paytm exclusively on their Gaming and Prestige series.

From some powerful gaming laptops like GF63 and GL63 to their impeccable creator series laptops meant for digital creators, PS42 and PS63, customers can avail discounts up to 40% on Flipkart, 30% on Amazon and cashback up to INR 20,000 on Paytm.

"In our endeavor to make this festive season more fruitful for our customers in India, this participation in the sale season remains a key factor to enhance our presence in the Indian market. Offering discounts on some of our most powerful and demanded laptops from gaming and prestige series, we wish to encourage the passion of budding gamers and digital artists in India, especially during the auspicious time of Diwali where people are keen to invest in new gadgets. With attractive discounts and cashback opportunities, we aim to make this season more prosperous for our loyal customers and look forward to attach new customers to our existing portfolio," commented Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI.

For a gamer who is always on the look-out for speed, quick cooling fixes and high performance, or for a digital creator who enjoys aesthetics and art, MSI has in-store some of its most stylish and high-performance laptops on sale.

Offers on Flipkart.com include -

The GF63 Thin9SC will be available on huge discounts of up to 40% to give customers the real gaming experience exclusively at Flipkart's Sale.

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen Intel Core i7 & i5

Display- 15.6-inch FHD

Storage- 8 GB/512 GB SSD

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- 4GB Graphics

Offers on Amazon.in include -

The GL63 Gaming laptop; perfect for the gamers who look for speed and efficiency, can also be availed on a discount of up to 30% on Amazon.in.

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen Intel Core i7 -9750H, i7-8750H, i5-9300H respectively

Display- 15.6-inch FHD

Storage- 8GB/1TB HDD + 128GB NVMe SSD, 8GB/512GB NVMe SSD, 8GB/512GB NVMe SSD respectively

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- GTX 1050 Ti, 4GB Graphics, GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics, GTX 1050 Ti, 4GB Graphics respectively

MSI is also launching MSI GL65 on Amazon.in equipped with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 9th Gen intel core i7, is a perfect fit for the ones looking for a portable and affordable gaming laptop. Smaller body; bigger screen, now comes in a stunning lighted keyboard. Amongst its four variants, GL659SDK, GL65 9SD, GL65 9SCK, GL65 9SC, GL65 9SCK will be available to customers on sale.

Specs across variables are as follows:

Processor- Up to 9th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level, 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level

Storage- Max 64GB

OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB GDDR6 for GL659SDK, GL65 9SD and NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 for GL65 9SCK, GL65 9SC.

Offers on Prestige series on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com include-

For the love of art; created especially for the creator, the ultra-light, ultra-thin, MSI Prestige series equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics delivers better performance over integrated graphics and is ideal for photo editing, video re-mastering and even gaming. The same can be bought exclusively on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

The elegant 14-inch, 5.7mm thin bezel with high screen-to-body ratio, crafted in ultra-light chassis with hair-brushed aluminum, combined with white keyboard illumination, with a battery life of up to 8 hours, PS42 will be available on sale on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. (Limited stocks only)

Whereas, for the ones looking for a light-weight and long-battery life laptop, MSI PS63 Modern is the right companion. The 15.6-inch Laptop (8th Gen Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Windows 10 Home/4GB Graphics) with up to 16 hours of battery life is the perfect go to non-bulky laptop available on sale at Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

In addition to the attractive discounts on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, customers can also avail a cashback of up to INR 20,000 on purchase of selected laptops on Paytm.

Customers stand a chance to get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with a qualifying purchase of GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics card, gaming desktop, or gaming laptop. Offer is only valid till November 18th, 2019 across all GeForce® RTX 2080 / 2070 / 2060 SERIES and can be accessed here - https://in.msi.com/Promotion/the-rules-have-changed.

Not just this, MSI is also rewarding its valuable customers attractive deals they can't say no to along with the ongoing sale. With its ongoing Made to Create campaign, valid on all 8th / 9th Gen i5/i7/i9 Core model, customers can get their hands-on software worth $170 - ADOBE Creative Cloud Photography Plan, Adobe Premiere Rush CC, Games BitMar Elite, Gas Guzzlers Extreme, and Halo Wars 2. Find more about this offer here - https://in.msi.com/Promotion/adobe-creator-pack/nb. Offer valid till December 30th, 2019.

Customers also stand a chance to win a steam wallet worth 25 USD by sharing their MSI experience with the world. This offer is all valid across all gaming and prestige series of MSI laptops. To know more and participate, customers can visit the following link - https://in.msi.com/Landing/join-shout-out-for-msi. Offer valid till December 30th, 2019.

MSI truly does offer the best gaming experience with these abundance offers and discounts to its customers. The brand also plans to expand and strengthen its presence across the country by opening more on-ground retail stores and through online retail network via sales and other offers.

The high-performance and utility-based laptops by MSI offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features to any enthusiast to fall for.

