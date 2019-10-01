CapsCanada Expands Growth to New State-of-the-Art Facility

CapsCanada®, the leading innovator of vegetarian K-CAPS®, accelerates growth by relocating their headquarters to a new state-of-the-art facility strategically located in Dania Beach, Florida, with close proximity to two major interstate highways, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Port Everglades. The new logistics facility boasts a sprawling space of 130,000 square feet and was meticulously designed and developed by the owners of CapsCanada®.

The expansion of CapsCanada's distribution footprint increases the capability to supply the global high demand for their premium vegetarian capsule brand, K-CAPS®, free of preservatives, allergens and starches, providing health-conscious consumers with a natural alternative to animal-derived capsules. In 2018, CapsCanada® invested$28 million in a new 100,000 square foot K-CAPS® manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ontario, with an additional 50% capsule production increase, nearly three-times the amount CapsCanada® invested in a 2014 HPMC capsule expansion to meet the rising global demand for K-CAPS®. "The decision to expand our headquarters and presence in Florida was the logical step in our growth strategy. We will be able to supply the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets with even shorter lead times," said Executive Director, Jonathan Gilinski. CapsCanada® offers two-piece empty capsule innovation for the health care industry, assuring better delivery of medicines and supplements for the end consumer.

About CapsCanada®

CapsCanada® has a 30 year legacy in supporting the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets and leading the charge in cutting-edge capsule technologies, education, research and development with total transparency and commitment to its employees, community, clients and the consumer health industry.

CapsCanada New Address: 3236 SW 30th Avenue Dania Beach, FL 33312 USA

Media Contact:

Ursula Kennedy / Johanna Ortiz

Email: connect@capscanada.com

Phone: (954) 979-6440 Ext 1126

Related Images

capscanada-headquarters-dania.jpg

CapsCanada Headquarters - Dania Beach, FL

Aerial view facing south

capscanada-headquarters-dania.jpg

CapsCanada Headquarters - Dania Beach, FL

Aerial view facing north