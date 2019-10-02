Xinhua Silk Road: 4th Int'l Hydrogen FCV Congress held in Rugao, Jiangsu

The 4th International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress was held in Rugao of Jiangsu Province, east China during September 26-28, exploring global cooperation and commercial development paths in hydrogen energy and fuel cell sectors.

The conference attracted over 1,500 attendees, with experts from home and abroad exchanging views over hot topics such as commercial application of hydrogen fuel cell, hydrogen making and storage, hydrogen energy infrastructure construction, fuel cell stack and key parts and components, policy standards and regulations, project roadshow and capital sources.

A national public service platform for hydrogen-powered vehicle research and testing was inaugurated at the opening ceremony of the conference. It is the first provider of third party hydrogen fuel cell testing service in the Yangtze River Delta and even in China.

An implementation plan for integrated demonstration of FCVs in the Yangtze River Delta was also issued, dedicated to further promoting demonstration and popularization of FCVs in the delta.

The 3-day conference, abbreviated as FCVC 2019, was comprised of a general conference, six sub-conferences, five side events, one test drive activity and a grand exhibition.

Jointly organized by International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association (IHFCA) and the Society of Automotive Engineers of China (SAE-China) since 2016, FCVC 2019 got supports of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and China Center for International Economic Exchanges this year.

Currently, Rugao, a city along the Yangtze River, has grown to be one of the cities boasting the completest hydrogen energy industrial chains in China. It is also UNDP's first Hydrogen Economy Demonstration City in China. It has more than 20 enterprises engaged in hydrogen energy with output value amounting to five billion yuan, and it now is known as the "green hydrogen valley in the Yangtze River Delta."

