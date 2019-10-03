Jehan Numa Hotels Focuses on Growing Online Direct - Selects Simplotel for e-commerce Revamp

Simplotel, a Software as a Service (SaaS) Technology company offering state-of-the-art e-commerce solution for hotels, today announced that Jehan Numa Hotels - a Hotel Chain with boutique properties in Madhya Pradesh has effectively used Simplotel's technology to drive direct bookings for their hotels and has seen a four-fold increase in their direct website bookings.

About 30% of all hotel room nights in India are booked online and the percentage has been growing every year. As more bookings are moving online, Jehan Numa Hotels wanted to get a larger proportion of online bookings directly on their website. They recognized the need for superior technology to drive their e-commerce and after evaluating multiple solutions and eventually chose Simplotel.

Simplotel is a leading technology company that provides a SaaS offering to power e-commerce for hotels. With several OTA-like features for hotel websites, the Simplotel solution has been known to increase visibility for hotels, and drive more leads and website bookings. For example, the hotel website powered by Simplotel keeps track of a hotel guest on the website, personalizes the website for them and begins automatic marketing to the guest.

Faiz Rashid, Director at Jehan Numa Hotels, said - "Working with Simplotel has been a real pleasure and has exceeded our goals. Because Simplotel works only with hotels, their technology really simplifies things for hotels like ours. Since implementing Simplotel, we have seen a 4x jump in the room nights through the website. We look forward to even further growth."

"We believe that in today's online age, hotels need superior e-commerce technology to get their websites to hunt. Driving conversion through the website requires getting hundreds of small things right. At Simplotel, we worry about each thing that can improve traffic or conversion for a hotel website - from reducing a few milliseconds of load time to automating online marketing - just like OTAs do so that hotels that use our solution see growth in bookings," commented Swapnil Patni, VP of Engineering at Simplotel. "We are privileged to be partnering with an illustrious brand like Jehan Numa to grow the room nights through their brand website."

About Simplotel

Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to Simplify the lives of Hoteliers. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley of India - Bangalore, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps drive more business and improve guest satisfaction.

Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 15 countries.

To learn more, please visit "nofollow" > http://www.simplotel.com , mail "nofollow" >contact@simplotel.com or call +91-80336-46154.

About Jehan Numa Hotels

Jehan Numa Hotels is a chain of heritage hotels and resorts in and near Bhopal. More than a Hotel, Jehan Numa Hotels offer an experience - to travellers who might be visiting MP for work, leisure, adventure, or for a cultural experience. The resorts are unique and heritage with the first one built over 200 years ago in 1890 during the rule of Nawab Sultan Jehan Begum, and named after her, by her second son General Obaidullah Khan, Commander-in-Chief of the erstwhile Bhopal state Force.

To learn more visit "nofollow" > https://www.jehannuma.com/ or contact +91-75-5226-1100.

