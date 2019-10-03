RPL Season VI, With 1 Crore Prize Pool, Ends on a High Note

The Rummy Premier League VI, the flagship tournament of Junglee Rummy - India's Most Trusted Rummy Site, has just concluded, and as expected the event received a massive response from people who play rummy.

This year's edition of the popular tournament had a prize pool of Rs.1 crore, which took rummy lovers' excitement to a new level altogether.

The Rummy Premier League (RPL) is well known as an amalgamation of top players, coming together to showcase their skills and gain exposure to the biggest stage of competitive rummy.

The RPL season VI was held from 23rd August to 15th September, 2019 and 903 qualifier tournaments were held in the tournament, followed by 28 daily finales culminating in the grand finale.

The grand event witnessed participation of 5,317 players vying for the top prize, which in itself is a testimony to the popularity of the tournament. This year's edition was won by Raja, who took home Rs.739,840 in prize money, followed by Shabin and Kapil who won Rs. 304,640 and Rs.130,560 respectively.

Junglee Rummy has proven to be the undisputed leader in organizing the best rummy tournaments held in India by attracting rummy players from the length and breadth of the country.

About Junglee Rummy

Junglee Rummy is India's most trusted rummy site with more than 5 million users. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and a prompt, highly responsive customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to offering the most comprehensive online rummy experience.

