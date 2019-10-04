Ribbon to Showcase its Digital Transformation Solutions at GITEX Technology Week

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will showcase its state of the art digital transformation solutions including Kandy at this year's GITEX Technology Week, the biggest tech show in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

"We are excited about the opportunity to showcase Ribbon's secure, cloud-based real-time communications solutions at GITEX Technology Week," said Patrick Joggerst, CMO and EVP Business Development, Ribbon. "Our solutions are driving an incredible digital transformation and are already supporting some key players in the Middle East as they deploy the intelligent solutions their customers crave. I look forward to deepening our relationships with these customers and establishing new connections with other regional actors at the event."

Built on carrier-proven platforms, Kandy enables digital experiences including the Smart City communications of today and tomorrow. Service providers, governmental bodies and enterprises of any size can leverage Kandy to migrate to the cloud without disruption, upgrading their services with advanced communications solutions that enable stakeholders to communicate in real-time via voice, video, text or web. Anyone, including consumers, citizens, employees and customers can more quickly and seamlessly connect to the expert or department they need, enjoying a faster, higher quality interaction that keeps business moving forward.

Co-located with Ribbon's valued partner and distributor, First Video Communications, in Sheikh Rashid Hall, Stand SR-B2, Ribbon will be demonstrating its suite of Cloud Communications and Edge solutions, including its Session Border Controllers, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, EdgeMarc Devices and Edgeview Server, designed to empower communications service providers as they transition to a digital environment.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

