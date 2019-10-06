1 killed as house wall collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A five-year-old boy was killed and three members of his family sustained injuries when a newly constructed wall of their house collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Khatauli town on Saturday, they said.

The boy, Arman, died in the incident and the injured -- Sheesh Mohammad (2), Munfed (30) and Hajra (55) -- were rushed to a hospital, the police said.

