'Smart Asia 2019' Comes to Mumbai With Focus on Smart Cities Development

After a resounding success in Bengaluru in 2017 and 2018, the Smart Asia - Expo & Summit 2019, organized by The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), is being held in Mumbai for the first time at Bombay Exhibition Centre from October 17 to October 19, 2019. The event will focus on Smart City Solutions, Smart Technology Applications, and City Development Products and Services.

This year's event will bring together industry leaders in the smart city domain, while the expo will showcase solutions from some of the brightest players in Taiwan; and address urban city planning, IoT solutions, smart energy, smart transportation, smart water management, environmental sustainability, and future smart cities development in India. With sustainable city planning as a key focus area, adoption of solar energy has been a prime component of the same. The central government has proposed that the public sector companies set-up large scale solar energy projects of 1.8 GW each, which presents a significant opportunity for builders and developers. However, since India's indigenous solar solutions capacity is limited; TAITRA aims to bridge the demand - supply gap with the state of the art technology at their disposal.

Moreover, recently Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to conserve water amid the country's water crisis and hence, it is important to lay focus on effective water management solutions. As such, Taiwanese companies such as Ever-Clear, which is a waste water management specialist, and water treatment solution provider aims to bring its expertise to India. The expo will also see Buder Electric Appliances, a professional water dispenser manufacturer, make its presence felt with its solutions for smart building adoptions, guaranteeing users clean and safe water.

Speaking on the third edition of Smart Asia 2019, Mr. James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA said, "After a successful stint in Bangalore (2018), where we witnessed over 70 per cent players adopting our technology with a potential impact on approximately 150,000 end consumers, the need for smart city solutions became evident. Moreover, with significant uptake from the city planning segments in India like real estate, infrastructure and transportation, we look forward to offering our Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven urban city solutions that will significantly boost productivity."

This year, the summit will gather notable speakers like R. T. Tsai, Vice President, Delta Electronics, Taiwan; SK Chang, Professor and Director, Advanced Public Transport Research Center, and Naresh Pradhan, Project Officer-Transport, Asian Development Bank. The expo division will comprise of exhibitors from Delta Electronics, Ahamani EV Technology and Acer Being Communication of the Acer Group. Smart Asia 2019 will also feature 'Taiwan Excellence' and 'COMPUTEX' pavilions, exhibiting Taiwan's diversified award-winning and AI incorporated smart solutions for their Indian counterparts.

About Smart Asia 2019

Key Taiwanese exhibitors this year include the following. Delta Electronics, the world's number one switching power supplier who launched Mumbai's first-ever DC Fast-Charger station last year, will display its enterprise-grade building management and control system. Ahamani EV Technology, who is currently working with Hero Electric of the Hero Group, will present its new electric two-wheelers designed to meet India's domestic demand. Acer Being Communication of the Acer Group, a world-famous specialist in advanced electronics technology, will demonstrate how its Business IoT-based solutions can help develop intelligent water monitoring and management systems that address India's varied water issues. Smart Asia 2019 will also feature 'Taiwan Excellence' and 'COMPUTEX' pavilions, exhibiting even more Taiwan's diversified award-winning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) incorporated smart solutions for their Indian counterparts.

For more information, please check the official website at: www.SMARTASIA.com

About Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA):

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade. TAITRA's core missions are: assisting Taiwanese businesses in developing international market, Collaborating closely with Taiwanese government in trade policy implementation, providing business consultation service and connect international firms with Taiwanese partners, and assuming the role of 'Smart Integrator' - complement government policies, facilitate industry needs and develop new business opportunities around the world.

