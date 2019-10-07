Asia's Biggest Gathering of LoRaWAN/IoT Technology Leaders at Hyderabad | The Things Conference India 2019

The Things Conference India is bringing world leaders of the next-gen LoRaWAN technology and IoT to India. More than 60 prominent speakers from 10+ countries are going to be a part of the conference that is happening at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on October 18th and 19th.

At this Asia's largest conference on LoRaWAN, global IoT and LoRaWAN ecosystem - CEOs, CTOs, governments, industry leaders, startups and tech-enthusiasts come together, share knowledge and explore the endless possibilities in LoRaWAN-powered IoT for a smart India.

LoRaWAN technology is strengthening IoT in large-scale deployments and is rapidly transforming the world around us. With this smart technology, countries across Europe and countries like the US, China, Australia have taken initiatives to build Smart Nations altogether. Just at the right time, The Things Conference India conference will be a great boost to further propel smart city initiatives and large-scale IoT deployments in India for a smart future. With LoRaWAN, India can soon become a smart nation at minimum cost.

World's leading companies in the IoT & LoRaWAN industry like Microchip, MultiTech, The Things Industries, RAK Wireless and many are supporting this conference. Stalwarts of the global and Indian IoT ecosystem are going to speak at the conference regarding various aspects of future technology LoRaWAN. Few notable names include Dr. Seshagiri Rao, Former Associate Director & Distinguished Scientist, ISRO SDSC; Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C - Govt. of Telangana; Mr. Johan Stokking, CTO & Co-founder - The Things Industries; Rob Spurret, CEO - Lacuna space; Jan Jongboom, Co-founder and CTO, Edge Impulse; among many others.

The Things Conference India caters to everyone from tech enthusiasts to IoT/LoRaWAN startups to those who do large-scale businesses. With expert talks and open & exclusive workshops from industry leaders around the world, the conference is a knowledge powerhouse for smart technologies.

Mr. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics & IT, Govt. of India was in high praise for the last edition. "I am indeed very happy to note that CyberEye and iB Hubs are organizing The Things Conference India," he said.

The conference is also hosting Government Pavillion, Startup Pavilion and Expo Hall, to discuss on-ground challenges with key players of the ecosystem, explore cutting-edge prototypes and build synergies for a smart India.

The Things Conference India 2019 will be a springboard for anyone to fast-track into the future technology and grab the plentiful opportunities it presents. Students, developers, startups, governments, corporates, or businesses - there's so much for everyone.

Witness India's leap into the future at The Things Conference India 2019.

About CyberEye

CyberEye is a technology company with a strong team of hackers and makers innovating in the domain of Internet of Things and Cyber Security for various Government Organisations and Corporate MNCs. CyberEye has been engaged in carrying out research, custom product development & consulting, professional training services in Cyber Security and related verticals. Also, CyberEye is an Authorized Global Design Partner for Microchip Inc. and has strong expertise in hardware design and development. Some of the organisations that they work include DRDO, Government of Telangana, Government of Uttar Pradesh etc., The team consists of alumni from premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs etc., and previously worked with MNCs like Amazon, Qualcomm, HP, Nvidia, TCS etc.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006637/The_Things_Conference_India.jpg