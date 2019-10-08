A Special Dussehra Tournament to Make Rummy Players Victorious

October is the time when India glams up for the major festivals. The lights are on, rangolis decked up and ladoos plated. This Dussehra among all this there is something more to cheer about. The 10 Lakhs Dussehra Special Tournament is KhelPlay Rummy's way of making players win cash prize during this pious occasion. That's why KhelPlay Rummy is saying "Iss Dussehra Hogi Rummy Ki Jai Jai Kar".

The Dussehra Special Tournament is designed to yield maximum winners. A total of 4500 players will be declared victorious after the finale event on 9th October. There are multiple entries to this tournament, offering free entry and special entry for loyalty club rummy players. This makes the tournament available for all rummy players.

So, rummy players looking for a vivid way to celebrate Dussehra, look no further.

The Dussehra Special Tournament details: -

The tournament will run from the 29th September to 9th October. Dussehra Special tournament is divided into three parts: Daily free qualifier tournament, Loyalty qualifier tournament and the Grand Finale with a prize pool of 10 lakhs.

The free qualifier tournament is scheduled at 1:35 pm from 29th September to 7th of this month and players can join the qualifier tournaments totally free. Winners will win tickets to the Tournament finale.

The loyalty qualifier tournament is scheduled at 8:35 pm from 29th September to 7th of this month and loyalty club players can join the loyalty qualifier tournament with 80 loyalty points. Winners will win tickets to the Tournament finale.

The grand finale for the Dussehra Special tournament will be held on 9th October 9:05 pm. Players who have won tickets from the qualifiers will play the finale and 4500 players will be winning cash prizes in the finale.

