BIGO Brings Artificial Intelligence to Life at GITEX 2019

Singapore-based Internet company BIGO, the parent company of distinctive video applications such as imo and BIGO LIVE, is focusing on the innovative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to impact everyday lives in the MENA region. At GITEX 2019, BIGO will be demonstrating its use of AI-enabled processes across applications such as its facial detection and recognition system as well as its content management system to ensure high levels of quality content served to its millions of users across the region.

AI is one of the mega-trends at GITEX 2019, the region's leading technology event. Under the theme, 'Synergising the mind and technology economy', the 2019 edition of the technology showcase will spotlight the wide impact of AI across every sphere, calling it 'the brain at the core of all emerging technology'.

Offering a suite of entertaining and interactive video applications that are popular across the MENA region, BIGO has built AI into core areas of its technology portfolio. This includes AI core technology for image and facial recognition, video intelligence, and voice processing. BIGO's use of AI in content management is an essential tool to monitor more than 300 million images and videos per month, and flag to a human for further review. Furthermore, BIGO's AI tool is quite agile and can be easily implemented and customized to existing and new platforms.

Jackson Liu, Head of Middle East, North Africa and Europe, BIGO, said: "We are excited about our debut at GITEX this year, and look forward to interacting, engaging and sharing expertise with the regional technology industry. Megatrends such as AI are very close to our hearts and business; we believe that there is significant potential and opportunity for AI development across stakeholders in different sectors. We look forward to working closely with all these parties and managing content based on what is deemed acceptable and engaging in every country we operate in."

BIGO Technology has already made significant inroads into the MENA region with its AI expertise. It employs more than 300 people in Cairo, Egypt, where staff include those dedicated to regional content management and quality assurance; and has announced an investment in a new office in Amman, Jordan, as well as the hiring of 50 AI experts in Jordan in 2019.

Visit BIGO Technology in the Singapore country pavilion at stand C26, Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre Exhibition Centre.