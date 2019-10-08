Linksys Introduces First-To-Market Motion Sensing Mesh WiFi Technology

Linksys, the connected home division within newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, today announces Linksys Aware, a first-of-its-kind subscription service within the Linksys Smart WiFi App on the Apple App Store and Google Play that senses motion in Mesh WiFi environments.

Available initially on all Linksys Velop Tri-Band AC2200 routers (one-pack, two-pack, three-pack) Linksys Aware utilizes Velop's existing Intelligent MeshTM WiFi network to sense motion without the use of cameras or additional hardware, ensuring privacy and convenience throughout a residence, making an already smart home that much smarter.

"Motion sensing in Mesh WiFi has incredible potential to change the way the general public taps into the capabilities of their routers," said Matthew Keasler, Linksys Aware Product Manager. "No longer will the router just be a device that enables Internet access in a home, it will be the cog that drives the smart home. Since Linksys is first-to-market, we anticipate playing a large role in that revolution."

Linksys Aware detects activity via WiFi signals and sends "motion alerts" to the user through the Linksys App when activity has occurred. Users can turn on, off or snooze "motion alerts," controlling the frequency of notifications from the palm of their hands, and even customize the motion sensitivity level in the home, ensuring an extra layer of protection and avoiding any false alarms.

The software also senses movement throughout the house, which may aid in remote care for the elderly, while providing the user with great peace of mind. Linksys Aware provides historical data for up to 60 days and can be viewed hourly, daily and weekly for actionable insights.

Linksys Aware joins Linksys Shield in the company's subscription software portfolio available for Velop Tri-Band users. Debuted earlier this year, Linksys Shield allows parents to block unwanted content and provide an additional layer of digital protection for their connected devices and their children.

Once introduced on the Velop Tri-Band, Linksys Aware will be implemented in a phased approach on other applicable Linksys Mesh WiFi routers, all of which make the home Mesh WiFi experience more flexible and scalable.

AVAILABILITY

Available today to a limited number Velop Tri-Band users in the United States via firmware and app update on Apple App Store and Google Play and later in a phased rollout to most countries worldwide.

PRICING

Linksys Aware is free for the first 90 days. Following the first 90 days, the subscription will cost $2.99 per month or one year for $24.99. It is available today via firmware and app update.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) merged with Belkin International ( Belkin® , Linksys® , Wemo® , Phyn® ) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

