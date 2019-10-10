International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Maha: Four feared drowned during Durga idol immersion

PTI Thane
Updated: 10-10-2019 12:17 IST
Maha: Four feared drowned during Durga idol immersion

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people are feared to have drowned in a river during the immersion of a Durga idol in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The four men, all in their 20s, went along with a group to Kalu river in Titwala township on Wednesday night for the idol immersion, after the conclusion of the Durga festival, and accidentally fell into the water body.

The others accompanying them immediately alerted the police and the fire brigade, an official at Kalyan taluka police station said. The search was still underway for the four men, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019