UST Global Recognized as 'The Great Place to Work' in India

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced today, that it has been certified as the 'The Great Place to Work' among the other reputed workplaces in India for 2019-'20. The company is honoured with the recognition for its positive work environment and employee experience by 'Great Place to Work' ® (GPTW), a global authority on workplace culture assessment. The company is now recognized across key countries of US and India this year.

The certification process took place through the Trust Index© Survey and culture assessment among company's employees by Great Place to Work®. This certification further demonstrates UST Global's commitment to growth in India and its investment in its employees' professional development, personal wellbeing, benefits and more. The company is growing rapidly since its inception in 1999 and has over 23,000 associates across the globe, with a headcount of over 15,000 employees in India and offices spread across Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Noida, Bhopal, and Pune.

With a mission of 'Transforming Lives', UST Global has set a benchmark among companies with more women inclusive policies to attract and retain valuable women talent. Over the last many years, targeted leadership and mentoring programs for women in the middle and senior levels have been designed specifically to counter gender-specific leadership challenges. Earlier this month, the company also got into the top 100 list for Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) and Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) by Working Mother & Avtar100. These awards are a testament to UST Global's unwavering focus and executive sponsorship on Diversity and Inclusion.

Commenting on the achievement, Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global said, "We are deeply humbled by this honour and consider it a great achievement to receive this recognition from region to region. The certification is truly a strong testament to our core values of Humanity, Humility, and Integrity. It's a moment of pride for UST Global to be recognized as 'The Great Place to Work' in India and for the Best Workplaces for Women in the country. We constantly endeavour to create best-in-class talent practices and policies that provide a healthy and vibrant working environment for our employees that meet their professional and personal aspirations. We believe that a positive work experience inspires every individual to achieve their full potential."

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor, and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

Media Contacts, UST Global:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+91-7899045194

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

media.relations@ust-global.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg